Candice Swanepoel celebrates new bikini launch, ‘welcome to the jungle’


Candice Swanepoel celebrates Tropic of C. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel found the best model money could buy to promote her latest collection from her popular swimwear line. 

The former Victoria’s Secret model took to social media to share a recent photo shoot for her brand, Tropic of C.

Few people can work their angles in a swimsuit as well as Candice, so the South African beauty was a natural fit for the latest collection.

Candice capitalized on her 19 million Instagram followers, posting a jam-packed carousel with pieces from the sustainable swimsuit line.

The four-part carousel featured Candice posing in the jungle and offered a look at one of her textured fabrics.

As of this writing, Candice had over 20,000 likes from fans and 160-plus comments, many featuring praise.

Candice Swanepoel strikes a pose for the new Tropic of C collection

The model started the carousel on a high note, lifting one arm in the air and pivoting her hips with a fabulous pose. She showcased a swimsuit from her Into the Wild collection, which touts sustainable materials and jungle vibes.

Candice wore the Mariel top in tyger vitamin, a bandeau-style bikini top with lining and underwire, retailing for $150. 

She paired the top with the matching Luna bottoms in tyger vitamin, with a price tag of $100.

The second shot showed Candice from afar, boldly balancing on a rock formation and pointing her toes from the comforts of a jungle ambiance.

Next, Candice used lush greenery to mask her face while revealing her fit.

The final image showed a close-up of the beautiful fabric, with animal print and jacquard material for a textured look.

Candice’s caption read, “Welcome to the jungle🌱🐆💘 @tropicofc #newcollection #sustainablefashion #bikini.”

Although Candice has seen success as a businesswoman, she has maintained her status as a working model.

Candice Swanepoel becomes the face of Elie Saab Elixir

Recently, Candice snagged a deal with Lebanese designer Elie Saab, starring as the face of a new fragrance.

To announce the exciting news, Candice and the brand launched a captivating advertisement with warmth and femininity, perfectly aligning with the new scent.

Candice posed in a red dress with slicked-back hair for a fierce look as she showcased the upcoming release.

Candice expressed gratitude for the new opportunity in a caption accompanying the share.

Her caption read, “❤️‍🔥ELIXIR❤️‍🔥 Beyond excited to share with you all that I am the face of the new fragrance by Elie Saab. A love potion with a magnetic power of attraction ❣️.”

The fragrance, Elie Saab Elixir, has haute couture influences with notes of amber and Cedretti iris for a warm finish.

More Elie Saab and Candice releases should be on the way as word gets out about the exciting perfume.

