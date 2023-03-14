Candice Swanepoel found the best model money could buy to promote her latest collection from her popular swimwear line.

The former Victoria’s Secret model took to social media to share a recent photo shoot for her brand, Tropic of C.

Few people can work their angles in a swimsuit as well as Candice, so the South African beauty was a natural fit for the latest collection.

Candice capitalized on her 19 million Instagram followers, posting a jam-packed carousel with pieces from the sustainable swimsuit line.

The four-part carousel featured Candice posing in the jungle and offered a look at one of her textured fabrics.

As of this writing, Candice had over 20,000 likes from fans and 160-plus comments, many featuring praise.

Candice Swanepoel strikes a pose for the new Tropic of C collection

The model started the carousel on a high note, lifting one arm in the air and pivoting her hips with a fabulous pose. She showcased a swimsuit from her Into the Wild collection, which touts sustainable materials and jungle vibes.

Candice wore the Mariel top in tyger vitamin, a bandeau-style bikini top with lining and underwire, retailing for $150.

She paired the top with the matching Luna bottoms in tyger vitamin, with a price tag of $100.

The second shot showed Candice from afar, boldly balancing on a rock formation and pointing her toes from the comforts of a jungle ambiance.

Next, Candice used lush greenery to mask her face while revealing her fit.

The final image showed a close-up of the beautiful fabric, with animal print and jacquard material for a textured look.

Candice’s caption read, “Welcome to the jungle🌱🐆💘 @tropicofc #newcollection #sustainablefashion #bikini.”

Although Candice has seen success as a businesswoman, she has maintained her status as a working model.

Candice Swanepoel becomes the face of Elie Saab Elixir

Recently, Candice snagged a deal with Lebanese designer Elie Saab, starring as the face of a new fragrance.

To announce the exciting news, Candice and the brand launched a captivating advertisement with warmth and femininity, perfectly aligning with the new scent.

Candice posed in a red dress with slicked-back hair for a fierce look as she showcased the upcoming release.

Candice expressed gratitude for the new opportunity in a caption accompanying the share.

Her caption read, “❤️‍🔥ELIXIR❤️‍🔥 Beyond excited to share with you all that I am the face of the new fragrance by Elie Saab. A love potion with a magnetic power of attraction ❣️.”

The fragrance, Elie Saab Elixir, has haute couture influences with notes of amber and Cedretti iris for a warm finish.

More Elie Saab and Candice releases should be on the way as word gets out about the exciting perfume.