Candice Swanepoel showed off her trim physique in a leopard print Tropic Of C bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel looked as if she was in her natural habitat, a gazelle among the wild, as she blended into her surroundings, standing casually in front of a rustic door.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked completely comfortable as she leaned against the wood as if she was in vacation mode and nothing could stress her out.

She wore her hair thrown up into an easy messy bun and donned a futuristic-looking pair of orange sunglasses.

Of course, being the entrepreneur that she is, Candice advertised her very own swimwear brand Tropic Of C, a company that has made great efforts to create sustainable, ecologically responsible bikinis, one-piece suits, and beach clothing.

As she tends to be her own best advertisement, the South African stunner showed off her svelte figure in a yellow and brown leopard print bikini top from the new Eco collection.

In her Instagram Story, Candice wore the new Praia top in desert flower, which costs $80, and comes in 10 different prints and colors.

Though she was wearing a white skirt in the photo and didn’t reveal her matching bikini, the Praia top comes with matching bottoms in the same colors and patterns for $70.

To really complete the look, you can buy the matching Chico shorts in the same desert flower pattern for $150.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel wore a bikini from the new Tropic Of C Eco collection

The pieces from the new launch are made from ECONYL® or regen®, and according to the website, they are “regenerated fabrics made from post-consumer plastic and waste. all prints are digitally printed, a more eco-conscious process that substantially reduces water, waste and electricity usage.”

The other bikini pieces in the new collection are the Equator top and bottoms, similar to the Praia, but the top features spaghetti straps rather than halter strings, and the bottoms are less high-waisted.

Tropic Of C is not only available on its own website but also at Revolve, My Theresa, Luisa Via Roma, and Lyst.

Tropic Of C recently collaborated with skincare brand Costa Brazil

Candice’s brand appears to be incredibly eco-conscious, as evidenced by the new collaboration with Francisco Costa, Tropic Of C x Costa Brazil.

Costa Brazil is a skin and body care brand. The collaboration featured a travel-size sun and moon body oil in a beautiful white bag to go along with the Praia bikini in white. The body oils can be bought on the Tropic of C website for $95.

Candice was seen looking absolutely angelic in the advertisement, strutting through the water with ocean wet hair and the white string Praia bikini on her thin frame.

The Tropic Of C x Costa Brazil collection gives 10% of proceeds to Conservation International, one of the world’s biggest supporters of the Amazon Rainforest.

In an advertisement for the collaboration, Candice was seen leaning her head back and smiling wide as she wore a large white t-shirt that said, “Gone to Rio. Love, Candice + Francisco” on it.

She revealed in the caption, “This recycled cotton t-shirt, sold separately, bears the words “Gone to Rio” — because we believe Brazil is a state of mind.”

The photo received lots of support in the form of over 24k likes, and Candice’s fellow models clicked the heart button as well, including Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio.