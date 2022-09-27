Candice Swanepoel braless in bed while needing a shower

Candice Swanepoel smiles with her blond locks looking vibrant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Byron Purvis/Admedia

Candice Swanepoel can’t seem to catch a break.

The South African supermodel finally got some downtime after caring for her two kids this week, but she realized she still needed to take a shower.

In a humorous and light-hearted TikTok, Candice lounged around her bed in a braless look, with a caption reminding fans that her self-care wasn’t quite over.

Candice is a mother to kids Ariel and Anaca.

Footage showed the Tropic of C founder in selfie mode and lying on her back.

She wore a rather flimsy and slightly ruched gray dress while rocking the braless trend, also showing off her toned arms and slender upper body.

Going makeup-free, the blonde also drew attention to her delicate facial features and legs while filming herself at various angles. In a caption, Candice told fans:

“When you bathed your dirty kids after a long day of running around, can finally be a couch potato, and realize mid TikTok you have to get your own a** in the shower.”

Candice has been making all kinds of headlines of late, including relationship ones, as fans speculate over whether or not she might be dating Yeezy founder Kanye West – Candice has been promoting the rapper’s Yeezy drops this fall.

Candice Swanepoel says having a baby is ‘extraterrestrial’

Candice was still a new mom when she was profiled by The Cut back in 2017.

The feature lprimarilyfocused on the star’s wellness routines, also seeing her admit she feels she has a fast metabolism.

“It definitely changes after you have a baby. It’s really impressive. Having a baby is, like, extraterrestrial stuff. I’m amazed by how it bounced back and repaired. Creating a life in your tummy — it’s amazing,” she revealed.

Candice is, elsewhere, busier than ever as her Tropic of C swimwear line hits cult status.

Candice Swanepoel pushes on with sustainable swimwear brand

Tropic of C is this year joining forces with another major brand. Her brand is collaborating with activewear label Alo Yoga. Candice is an ambassador for Alo Yoga, which boasts model Kendall Jenner as its main face.

Tropic of C is now seemingly able to afford a high-profile celebrity face, too. Model Amelia Hamlin is fronting the label. The daughter of Lisa Rinna is all over the brand’s social media. Candice also continues to model for high-end labels and is currently the face of designer Donna Karan.