Candice Swanepoel bares toned abs in white crop top

Candice Swanepoel showed her abs in a white crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Candice Swanepoel showed off her golden tan as she leaned back in a white crop-top before going to wedding celebrations with pals.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel posed on top of white stone stairs with the white crop-top paired with oversized white pants. She wore a gold chain across her stomach and went very naturally with no shoes on.

Candice showed off her glowing tan and taut abs in white crop top

Candice looked fresh and well-rested as if she had just come from the spa with her wet hair pulled back in a tight bun. Her makeup was nude, and she paired it with delicate gold jewelry and a white manicure.

The photos received over 34k likes, including from Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, and captioned it, “Pre celebrations [white heart emojis],” alluding to the wedding she would later attend with friends.

Candice sizzled in a red hot bikini the next day

On Wednesday, Candice was still in sunny vacation mode as she posed in front of a wall painted with green trees. She wore a red hot string bikini and a dark green skirt, paired with a beach bag and multiple necklaces.

Her hair was slicked back, and she kept her makeup natural, most likely due to the high temperatures.

In a second photo in the carousel, Candice stood far away from the camera at night in front of an old fence, her long, bronzed legs on display.

In the last part of the carousel, Candice showed herself smiling, wearing the same bikini with a mustard-colored cover-up. Her makeup looked perfect, with her eyeliner making her blue eyes pop and light pink lipstick emphasizing her pillowy lips.

She captioned the shots, “Bahia, meu grande Amor,” and they received over 72K likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio and Emily Ratajkowski.

Candice reflected on her diet and wellness routine

Victoria’s Secret models are known for very strict diets and exercising, as if they are professional athletes, though Candice ensures she includes wellness routines in her life.

In 2017 she interviewed with The Cut, claiming she starts every morning with a “beauty smoothie,” consisting of “coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter.”

As for wellness, she told the outlet, “Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy. I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym. It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment.”