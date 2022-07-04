Candice Swanepoel bares it all in checkered bikini

Candice Swanepoel bared her body in a Tropic of C checkered bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Candice Swanepoel showed off every bit of herself in a checkered bikini, showing off abs that looked tighter than ever.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel stunned followers with an Instagram shot of herself in a yellow and white checkered bikini top with black and white checkered bottoms to match.

Candice Swanepoel showed her tight abs in a checkered Tropic of C bikini

The whole ensemble gave off a very farm-style vibe, with the bottoms looking like looser shorts and the top featuring thicker straps.

Candice Swanepoel paired it with a red bucket hat, clearly trying to be on trend with the return of 90s styles, and sat on a white stool as she hunched over slightly.

She stared at the camera with her bright blue eyes and her blonde tresses down, accessorizing with a number of necklaces, including rock and beaded surfer dude styles.

In a second photo, Candice hunched over even further in the way only a model could, giving the camera a sultry gaze.

Her stunning photos received over 27k likes, and she captioned them “Mrs Summer” including three heart emojis.

The outfit was from Tropic of C, a swimsuit label started by the model who frequently advertises on her Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel posted the same photo to her Instagram Stories, writing on top, “Lost content and pieces that never made the cut ;) still a vibe tho…@tropicofc

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice posted a topless photo with a sarong tied around her waist

In another Instagram Story, Candice posed topless with an orange, black and white sarong tied at the side. She stood in front of a house that appeared to be the Trulli houses in Puglia, Italy, tagged @tropicofc, and wrote “summer wardrobe” on top.

Her hair was slicked back as she covered her chest and showed off her super thin waist as she looked straight ahead in the quintessential model pose.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice also went topless in an artistic photo in NYC

The South African model also went topless a few days ago in an artistic black and white shot in front of the New York City skyline. She covered her chest to protect her modesty and wore a long black skirt that was belted at the waist and had a high thigh slit.

Her hair blew back in the wind, and she wore a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In a second shot in the carousel, she posted a video of New York City from above, and a third shot showed the model looking at the camera straight ahead as she cupped her hands over her ears.

The pictures received over 51k likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, and she captioned the post, “NYC please go easy on me.”