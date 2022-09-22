Candice Swanepoel arches her back topless for Yeezy

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel is topless with an arched back as she promotes Kanye West’s designs through Yeezy. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

As rumors link model Candice Swanepoel with Chicago native Kanye West, the South African stunner continues to promote Yeezy with beautiful topless pictures.

The latest photo featured Candice as she arched her back in a semi-contorted pose. She expertly placed her arms against her sides to cover her chest and reveal beautiful lines.

She shared the picture on her Instagram Story with her 18.4 million followers.

Candice tagged the Yeezy brand in the post.

She wore loose cargo pants and boots over the bottoms as she posed with her lips slightly parted.

Candice has been famously tight-lipped about her relationships. She dated Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli for nearly 15 years and welcomed two children with her longtime love. However, the two split shortly after the birth of their second child, and she never publicly discussed the reasons why.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Earlier this week, Candice posted a close-up from a shoot with the line. All the photos featured a cool tone and grayscale coloring.

Candice Swanepoel recently left New York for Miami

Candice moved to Miami at the beginning of the pandemic after 15 years of living in New York. While she still conducts business in the Big Apple, she enjoys the energy of Miami, including the ocean and beach access.

Candice told Fashion Week Daily, “I loved living in New York; I lived there for almost 14 years, so I really got the best out of it, but being able to swim in the ocean year-round is a huge plus for me.”

Being around the ocean certainly can’t hurt for her swimwear line, Tropic of C, for which she is a model.

Candice continued, “I thrive in a tropical place! It’s also somewhere I don’t need to wear shoes. Miami is close enough for me to be productive in New York when I need to be. But the main reason I live in Miami is that my children love the open spaces and water. It’s a lovely balance for me.”

It is no surprise then that Candice was spotted on a Miami beach this week as she appeared calm in the face of Kanye dating rumors.

Candice Swanepoel rocks a bandeau bikini in Miami

Candice soaked up the sun on a white sand beach as rumors about her and Kanye persisted.

The mother-of-two wore a bandeau bikini top paired with a colorful sarong.

She carried a hand-woven straw beach bag and rocked a low bun as photographers tried to capture a glimpse of the model.

It’s unlikely that the private model will start talking about her personal life after keeping it secret for most of her career.