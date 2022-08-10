Candice Swanepoel arches her back laying on the beach for eye- popping bikini shot

Candice Swanepoel arched her back in a bikini on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Candice Swanepoel sent the thermometer up a few notches as she struck a provocative pose on a beach.

The former Victoria’s Secret model showed why she was one of the brand’s most famous angels, displaying her backside for a birthday message to her friend.

Candice was seen lying in the white sand wearing a barely-there string bikini and arching her back to emphasize her peachy butt.

On top, she wore a pink t-shirt, and her hair was styled in a messy bun as she seductively craned her neck.

She was wishing her photographer friend a happy birthday, and he could be seen in the photo taking pictures of her from the back.

She cheekily wrote on her Instagram Story, “Always got my back [cry laughing emoji],” and tagged her friend.

Candice Swanepoel does a variety of workouts to keep her figure toned

Candice is well-known for her stunning physique, which is thin yet curvy at the same time, and she clearly works hard to achieve it.

Candice Swanepoel arched her back in a bikini on the beach. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

In 2015 she told Vogue that she’d had the same trainer for eight years in New York, which keeps her workouts consistent.

She incorporates a variety of exercises into her life, including yoga, boxing, pilates, and resistance training.

Candice was recently spotted on a vacation in Italy

She was recently spotted on vacation in Italy, sharing bikini pictures amongst the delicious food and stunning vistas.

On July 29, she shared photos in which she stood in front of a beautiful beach with mountains and white sand in a black string bikini with blue oversized shorts.

She wore her blonde tresses with natural curls and a black baseball hat.

Candice captioned the carousel, “Somewhere salty ☀️ 🌊,” and it received over 95k likes.

The Tropic of C founder posted another sun-soaked Instagram carousel showing her hand and foot under a clear blue sky with a white umbrella.

She was also seen staring at the camera wearing a beige bucket hat, and in a racier shot, she sat on the beach in a leopard print thong bikini as a donkey stood next to her.

While her time in Italy was clearly a vacation, the model told Vogue her favorite thing about being a model was traveling.

She told the publication, “Definitely being able to travel to amazing places, working in an extremely creative environment. I feel very lucky to be able to work with people from all over the world, everyone has their story and their journey and we’re all there to have fun and create art in our own way.”