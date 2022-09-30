Candice King goes topless for podcast

Candice King smiles for the camera as she gets completely topless with a bouquet of flowers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Candice King looks absolutely stunning while embracing her body as she goes topless for a recent photoshoot.

The 35-year-old former Vampire Diaries actress certainly isn’t shy when it comes to taking rather revealing photos of herself, as she recently snuggled up to a bouquet of colorful flowers while completely topless.

King’s 10 million Instagram followers were undoubtedly in for a treat.

However, her fans and followers were certainly impressed by the post as its received 578k likes and still counting.

It’s quite apparent King was radiating happiness in every photo, as she announced some very big news within the caption of the photo.

The actress wrote, “2 week countdown starts NOW! @asuperbloompod launches Thursday 10/13 …. let’s go! 🌱 #asuperbloompodcast.”

Candice King smiles while enjoying a topless photoshoot

Pic credit: @candiceking/Instagram

The collage of photos that King posted included a variety of nine different seductive poses, as her facial expressions changed for each shot as well.

Even though the actress was topless in every one of the photos, she somehow managed to make the photos have a soft and elegant touch that was reflected through her many facial expressions and body language.

Sign up for our newsletter!

King went for a natural look as she wore her hair down, letting the waves brush against her face.

Her skin was glowing as she wore light makeup around her eyes, a splash of blush on her cheeks, and she rocked a light pink glossy lip.

The actress held on tightly to an array of colorful flowers as she pressed them gently up against her chest.

Candice King goes from vampire to podcast host

We all know the beautiful blonde actress from her former role as Caroline Forbes in the hit television series, The Vampire Diaries, which first aired back in 2009 and later wrapped up in 2016.

Since the show, it seems as though King has been keeping quite busy, especially alongside her Vampire Diaries co-star, Kayla Ewell.

The two former Vampire Diaries actresses have just announced the launch date of their new podcast together, which they named A Superbloom Podcast.

King has been actively hinting at her podcast in previous posts which she’s uploaded to her Instagram over the last couple of weeks.