Candice King expressed herself in the purest, most genuinely sound way possible: lying naked in a bed of bright-colored flowers.

The 35-year-old actress has been quite busy ever since her role as the infamous vampire, Caroline Forbes, in the hit television series, The Vampire Diaries.

The vampire series had quite an impressive run, spanning over seven years, as it ended with a total of eight epic seasons.

However, since the show, Candice has been busy scoring other lead roles while simultaneously being a mom of two beautiful girls.

Even more recently, Candice announced the launch of her new podcast, A Superbloom Podcast.

The actress shared some exciting news with her 10.1 million Instagram followers.

Candice King poses naked for her podcast

Candice wasted no time in announcing that her podcast had gone Live, which would be the first one ever for this series.

The actress treated her followers with an incredibly mesmerizing video which was a collage of photos with her posing from many different angles with the flowers.

Candice decided to go completely naked for the shots, as she looked happier than ever as she posed with multi-colored flowers.

It goes without saying that the actress looked flawless, while the assortment of flowers placed on her body highlighted her heavenly curves.

Her wavy bleach-blonde hair naturally flowed behind her body as she completed the soft look with a light shimmery eyeshadow across her lid and a pink gloss on her lips.

She captioned the post, “@asuperbloompod is LIVE now 🌱 We appropriately start •In The Dirt• xo listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts #asuperbloompodcast.”

Candice surely didn’t disappoint with this photoshoot as she secured the numbers to prove it. The post received 335 thousand likes and over 600 comments.

Candice King finally announces that the wait is over

The actress has been extremely active on her social media platforms, especially with the highly anticipated podcast launch right around the corner.

However, Candice took to Instagram as she recently announced the wait was finally over.

The actress uploaded a handful of animated pictures and videos after the news, of which the fun naked flower photoshoot was one of them.

Candice posted a little sneak peek at the future discussions to come within the podcast as she touches on subjects like grief and loss and how others have been affected by those experiences.

Fans can now sign up and listen to the Superbloom podcast on a handful of different streaming services.