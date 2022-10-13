Candace Cameron’s daughter Natasha Bure all smiles in sheer mini-dress 

Natasha Bure shares how she joyously spent the last few months. Pic credit: @natashabure/Instagram

Natasha Bure showed off her glowing skin in a series of stylish snaps.

Natasha is the eldest child of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, and she’s followed in her mother’s footsteps by pursuing an acting career.

Her movie credits include Home Sweet Home, Christmas Sister Swap, and The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland.

Along with acting, Natasha also has a substantial social media following with 588k Instagram followers.

Natasha’s recent post saw her sharing photos and videos that captured some of her happiest memories from the last few months.

The post included stylish flowy attire, tasty food, and beach fun with loved ones.

Natasha Bure poses in chic lace dress

Natasha opened her Instagram post with a photo of her gorgeous white lace dress.

She stood in a bedroom while wearing her white minidress with a plunging neckline, triangular and circular cutouts, and sheer lace fabric.

Natasha wore her brunette locks down and hanging over her shoulder with two small braids framing her face. Her makeup look included a rosy lip and blush.

The second photo in the post saw two men lounging in chairs on the sand. The third slide featured a video of her father, Valeri Bure, in sunglasses. Natasha and Valeri had kind words for one another in the clip.

A large saucy pizza was the focus of the fourth slide, and the fifth slide saw Natasha snapping selfies with her dad.

Natasha also shared photos on the beach at night and a breathtaking view of the water, trees, and sky.

Natasha snapped a selfie in one of the slides as her blue eyes glistened. She wore a straw hat and a green ruffled outfit with a crossbody bag and sunglasses hanging from her top.

The final slide included a video of a stunning beach and laughter.

Natasha captioned the post, “Some moments over the past few months that made me smile 😆.”

Full House stars react to Natasha Bure’s post

Natasha received several comments under her post, including from her mom Candace Cameron Bure and Full House star Jodie Sweetin.

Jodie played adorable Stephanie Tanner, the younger sister of Candace’s DJ Tanner on Full House and later on the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

Jodie commented under Natasha’s post, “That pic of you and your dad is AMAZING!!” with two red heart emojis.

Candace reacted to the post with several emojis.

Actress Jackie Jacobson wrote, “this hair color on u is everything.”

Pic credit: @natashabure/Instagram

Other comments included, “Aww these are all so cute!!!,” “Angels” and “The last video will never not be funny.”