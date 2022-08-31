Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter in monokini is feeling ‘giddy’

Natasha Bure got “giddy” as she shared the news of her first single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha passed on some exciting news regarding her burgeoning musical career.

The 24-year-old doppelganger of her famous Full House actress mom hopped onto her Instagram account to reveal that she has just released a musical single, Life in Hawaii.

Natasha rocked a fun monokini with a red background and white fruit patterns splashed across it for her announcement, looking like a stunning, brunette mini-version of Candace.

Posing at the beach in the swimwear that sported a flirty cut-out at her midsection, Natasha held one arm up to her forehead for a far-away gaze as her brown hair appeared to blow gently in the ocean breeze.

The young star kept her makeup to a minimum, showing that she has the same porcelain complexion as her mom.

“My first ever single ‘Life in Hawaii’ comes out on Fridayyyyy 9/02 ❤️ WOOO!!” she penned next to her picture.

“I’m so giddy writing this because it’s been such a long time coming and this season of releasing music is finally herreeee 🫣🥳 I am BEYOND excited to share such a passion of mine with everyone. Ahhh I’m nervy, but I can’t wait to hear what you all think. ❤️ Thanks for being patient with me on this. Presave link is in my bio 🎶,” she added.

Despite her star clearly rising in her favor these days, Natasha once revealed that she was embarrassed by her appearance on The Voice.

Natasha Bure says she feels horrified by her appearance on The Voice

In a report published by Monsters and Critics earlier this year, Natasha admitted that she was not a fan of her turn on the popular reality show The Voice in 2016.

“I didn’t even want to go on the show at all,” Natasha said in a podcast appearance.

“The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she’s like, ‘If there’s an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you.’”

She said that she was so nervous she cried prior to both of her performances, adding, “Now I’m mortified by it because I think I did a terrible job … or think that’s what I sound like compared to now. It was a good growing experience but when people say they’ve watched it I’m like, ‘I feel bad for you, I’m so sorry.’”

Despite what she may think of her Voice singing, Natasha is clearly paving her own way towards musical stardom these days and also continues to boast some acting credits along the way.

Natasha Bure isn’t here for assumptions about her acting career

Following snagging the title role in the GAC Family flick Home Sweet Home earlier this year, Natasha sat down with Today to talk about her acting and how much she dislikes it when people make assumptions about her roles.

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her,” Natasha said during her chat. “Or it’s given to me or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite.”

“I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true,” Natasha added. “So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

Natasha most recently had her mom singing her praises after nabbing the role of the teenage version of Candace’s character on the show Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.