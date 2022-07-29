Candace Cameron Bure stuns in daisy dukes after JoJo Siwa drama

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t letting the JoJo Siwa drama cramp her style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t letting her recent drama with JoJo Siwa get her down.

Soon after taking to Instagram to explain what she said really happened and to apologize for breaking Siwa’s “11-year-old heart,” Candace hit the streets, and she was definitely turning heads.

Mixing conservative with risque, the Fuller House star was spotted out in sunny Los Angeles in a pair of daisy dukes and a tight white tank top.

She covered the ensemble with an oversized mustard and white plaid cardigan that was a bit longer than her short shorts.

Candace accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses that she held in her hand and a simple brown purse.

She wore big hoop earrings and a beaded necklace on top of a gold chain. The 46-year-old actress had her hair pulled up in a messy bun, and she completed the look with white slides.

Candace Cameron Bure spotted out in LA. Pic credit: Jvshvisions/Backgrid

JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure is the ‘rudest celebrity’ she’s ever met

The drama with JoJo Siwa tipped off when JoJo, following a TikTok trend, revealed which celebrity had been the rudest to her. The video has been viewed 22 million times in four days after going viral almost immediately.

Both JoJo and Candace’s fans went wild trying to figure out what the Fuller House star could have possibly done to deserve the call out.

They even dug up an old video from The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2019 when both of them were on. In the clip, JoJo gifted Candace with one of her signature hair bows, and Candace gifted JoJo with a cookie dough recipe and cookie cutters from her own brand.

Candace Cameron Bure spoke out after JoJo Siwa accusation

After JoJo Siwa’s TikTok call out, Candace Cameron Bure was quick to contact the Dance Moms alum to see why she was called the “rudest celebrity.”

After the call, Candace took to Instagram with a video where she talked about the call. It was during that call that Candace learned that she had been “rude” to JoJo at the Fuller House premiere back when JoJo was only 11 years old.

She told Candace that, during the event, she came up to her and asked for a photograph but was told “not right now” before walking off to take photos with other people. It was a memory that stuck with JoJo and while she did consider it a slight, she didn’t think it was really that big of a deal and told Candace that she didn’t really think that the video would blow up the way it did.