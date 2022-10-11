Candace Cameron Bure shows off incredible abs in mismatched spandex

Candace Cameron Bure shows off her toned abs in latest video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Candace Cameron Bure stunned fans with her killer abs as the Full House star was seen on a Facetime call doing a light workout with her trainer Kira Stokes.

Kira is known for having clients who she can train everywhere, and by the looks of Candace’s toned physique, whatever she has her do is clearly working.

Candace has been seen on Kira’s Instagram, where she has been shown trying to find new ways to enjoy fitness.

Recently, she was posted while exercising in her living room with workout bands, trying to fit a light workout into her busy schedule.

She wore a bright blue sports bra with fuchsia spandex leggings.

She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore a gold necklace as her main accessory.

On the call with Kira, fans could hear her remark on Candace’s body as she said, “I don’t know when I’ve seen your abs look this good.”

She joked with her trainer and said it was because she liked food, which is why she didn’t have abs in the previous years that Kira has worked with her.

Candace often shares workout videos with fans on social media, although they are not always in a serious way. In another recent Instagram video, she did a Halloween parody workout video for her fans, where she dressed up as Pamela Pumpkin with a drawn-on cat nose and pigtails.

She seemed to take on an 80s theme with this video as she wore a black bodysuit with orange and black tights for a spooky feel. She accessorized the look with a cheetah print headband and a ribbon to snatch her waist.

Candace Cameron had a bad relationship with food

While Candace looks like a pillar of health, she admitted she struggled with her relationship with food. Going from working since she was five to transitioning to a wife and mother took a huge toll on her.

In an interview with People, she said, “I sat lonely so many nights not knowing what to do with myself. But there was always one friend that was always there, that was so readily available anytime I wanted, and that for me was food.”

According to the publication, this was a serious, emotional issue for the Fuller House star. However, after a confrontation with her dad, she took the time to get better. Now a mom of three, she has found better ways to deal with her emotions and how she eats.