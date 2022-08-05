Candace Cameron Bure gifted a JoJo Siwa art kit amid feud

Candace Cameron Bure has been trolled amid JoJo Siwa feud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

We may have just witnessed the funniest part of the ongoing feud between Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa to date after the 46-year-old actress revealed a JoJo-themed gift she recently received.

Candace has been sparring on social media with JoJo after the former Nickelodeon star called out the Fuller House star for being the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met in a now-viral TikTok Video.

The Hallmark star already put her efforts into damage control, taking to Instagram soon after to tell her followers that she called JoJo to find out why she made that claim and to clear the air.

JoJo hit back with claims that Candace didn’t really share all the details of their call and that there was much more to it.

It didn’t take long after that for Candace’s daughter, Natasha Bure to jump in the mix, calling out JoJo and telling her to “grow up.”

Likewise, JoJo’s mom also commented on the drama, calling Candace out for hiding behind Bible verses when what really counts is how you treat people.

Candace Cameron Bure receives a funny JoJo Siwa-themed gift

As the dust is finally beginning to settle on the Candace Cameron Bure vs. JoJo Siwa drama, Candace took to her Instagram Stories to laugh about a gift she received.

It wasn’t a prank or joke either. Instead, Candace revealed on Thursday that she received some JoJo Siwa swag from a PR company that had no idea the two had drama.

“I just found this really funny. There’s a PR company that sent me a gift,” Candace said with a laugh.

The note from the company read, “Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift.”

Candace admitted that the receipt of this gift was a “coincidence or bad timing.”

Candace models her JoJo Siwa art kit.

Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa drama lingers

While the drama between Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa seems to be dying down, especially after the Fuller House star was called out by another celebrity recently, it doesn’t seem over yet.

Especially considering Cameron’s choice of words in her Instagram Story, where she showed off the JoJo Siwa art kit. She said that the receipt of that specific gift was “bad timing,” but if there wasn’t any bad blood lingering then it seems she wouldn’t have said that.

And while neither Candace or JoJo are taking shots at each other, it’s turned into a family affair. Candace’s daughter, Natasha, has spoken out about it twice now. The first time, she took to Instagram to declare that she had the “coolest parents” just after the controversy began.

Then, Natasha spoke out again, calling JoJo out about her viral TikTok video and telling her to “grow up.”

That clearly didn’t sit well with JoJo’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, who has been very vocal about the growing feud. She has since called Candace out on her own podcast, reminding her that “it’s how you treat people” that matters.