Canadian pole vaulter Robin Bone is stunning in a black bikini top as she works her angles during golden hour for a selfie. Pic credit: @robinbone/Instagram

Robin Bone made use of the golden hour, posing in a bikini as the sun shone down on her toned figure.

For those out of the loop, Robin became a famous face as a member of Team Canada for the Track & Field team.

Robin’s specialty is pole vaulting, and her core strength shows why she has seen success in the sport.

The talented Canadian athlete shared a bikini post for her 117k Instagram followers, with whom she regularly shares workout videos and bikini pictures.

One recent post combined the fruits of her labor with a display of style, culminating in a beautiful image of the athlete.

The picture showed Robin from the waist up, in a black stringy bikini top with ab lines visible.

Robin Bone in black string bikini celebrates ‘golden hour’

Robin flashed her pearly whites, gazing into the camera with blue skies in the background. There were also crashing waves and white sands, bringing out the blue in Robin’s eyes and her bronzed complexion.

Robin’s blonde hair featured natural waves, which cascaded down her back and blew in the wind.

She placed her arms in front of her, clasping her hands and showing definition in her biceps.

Robin kept the caption simple, writing “golden hour” with a wave emoji and a sparkle emoji.

Robin opted to go accessory-free, adding to the natural beauty of the stunning shot.

As it turns out, Robin’s physique is attainable with some self-control and dedication.

Robin Bone talks fitness and diet

Robin Bone has always been a skilled athlete, starting her career as a gymnast before pivoting into pole vaulting.

As a pole-vaulter, Robin has seen great success thanks to her talent and hard work.

Robin spoke with Women Fitness about various topics, including her workout routine and health rituals.

Robin revealed her training breakfast, which sounded nothing short of delicious.

Robin explained, “My daily breakfast varies for different training days but my staple is a coffee and a hearty bowl of oats with chia seeds, hemp seed, flax seed, some fruit and almond butter.”

She added, “I find this combo keeps me full throughout my training without making me feel sluggish.”

As for Robin’s fitness, it includes hours of warm-ups, flexibility training, weight training, and cardio.

Robin’s work ethic and dedication have served the Canadian beauty well, as she has dominated in her sport.