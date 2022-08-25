Canadian track star Robin Bone in a skimpy bikini shows off amazing physique

Canadian track star Robin Bone shows off amazing physique in skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @robinbone/Instagram

Robin Bone showed off her amazing physique in a skimpy blue bikini on the beach. The Canadian track star posted the sizzling photo to social media on Wednesday.

The sky-blue bikini top and barely-there bikini bottoms brought attention to the track star’s absolutely astonishing abs and the beautifully toned shape of her thighs.

Paired with Robin’s gorgeous features and the alluring blue of the sea, this made for a beautiful shot.

Robin rocked messy beach hair, which cascaded loosely in front of her shoulders and down her back. It was parted just off-center and waved slightly as it reached past her chest.

The hardworking and gifted track star look amazing with natural makeup on her heart-shaped face to match the natural aesthetic of her background. Her bright, blue eyes shone toward the camera, as though she was a true sea-goddess.

The Olympian had red-painted nails that provided a nice and bold pop of color against the calming blue of the sea and her stunning bikini. She faced the camera in each of the three photos, and flashed a charming smile in the latter two.

In the first shot, Robin wore a reflective facial expression, seemingly brought on by the reflectiveness of the ocean. In the second photo, Robin pulled up at her bikini bottoms, with one leg bent in this sexy side shot.

The third photo from this Instagram post shows another side shot of the beautiful track star, with both her hands clasped together in front of her waist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Robin Bone is popular on Instagram

The athlete is popular on Instagram, with 100,000 followers. Her fans enjoy updates involving her career and keeping up with her day-to-day life.

Her most recent post received over 5,000 likes after only 24 hours posted. In Robin’s bio, she writes “Team Canada Track & Field” with a Canadian flag emoji, as well as “Pole Vaulter.”

Pole vaulting is also known as pole jumping, and is a common activity known to the world of track and field.

Robin Bone beats national records

While competing in pole vaulting, Robin was reportedly able to secure national records of 4.24 meters, and was the three-time U Sports pole-vaulting national champion.

Robin often highlights her time as a university student when speaking about her success.

“I grew up going to Western homecoming because both my parents went to Western. I’m very proud to represent them in any way that I can,” the track star told The Gazette.