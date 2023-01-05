Canadian track star and gold medal-winning pole vaulter Alysha Newman is stunning in a bikini for a boat day to celebrate the new year. Pic credit: @alyshanewman/Instagram

Alysha Newman looked gorgeous and glowing as she welcomed 2023 in style.

The athlete took to Instagram to share photos of her stunning New Year’s Eve bikini look, where she celebrated with a boat day in sunny Florida.

Alysha geotagged the location where she and her friends soaked up the sun, revealing she was in Miami Beach for the big day.

Miami seemed like the place to be, with celebrities like Miley Cyrus ringing in the new year in the city. Alysha was in good company as a well-known name in the party city.

The 28-year-old celebrated the beginning of 2023 in the beachy setting, which was a great way to start the year off right.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion in women’s pole vaulting treated her followers to a jam-packed series of photos from her New Year’s celebration.

Alysha Newman enjoys Miami Beach vacation thanks to Savile Row Travel

The first image showed Alysha with a peach palm tree bikini and a New Year’s-themed hat on her head. The athlete flashed two peace signs and a smile, with neon lighting serving as the backdrop.

A swipe right revealed the fit athlete in selfie mode, capturing her reflection in a window while rocking a bikini.

Another shot featured Alysha and some friends with red Solo cups on the beach.

Finally, Alysha shared a picture of her back as she gazed at the sunset.

Alysha tagged Savile Row Travel, the travel company that made the trip possible.

Alysha’s Instagram post was all about having fun and enjoying the ride, and she shared some insight in the caption that accompanied the IG carousel.

Her caption read, “New Year, same me with a vow of being a better human, athlete, sister, daughter, friend and lover than I was last year!😚💝 S/O to @savilerowtravel for an incredible New Years weekend in Miami with my friends!”

It’s not just Alysha’s gold-medal-worthy athletic prowess that has earned the athlete a global fan base. Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, her positive vibes, and her ability to embrace the moment have been themes visible in her social media posts.

Alysha Newman’s workout and self-care practices

As Alysha told Bodybuilding.com, mental health and self-care are important to her functioning as an athlete and a human being.

Accordingly, Alysha revealed that she took off each September to allow herself to recalibrate. The break also provided Alysha time to enjoy life outside of track and field.

The athlete explained that when she trained, she had two days of pole vaulting, gymnastics, and plyometrics. She said she tried to take off Saturday and Sunday, running and doing weight training on the other three days.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics right around the corner, Alysha is likely gearing up to compete at the upcoming games.