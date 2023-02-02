Look up “goals” in the dictionary, and the photo of Alysha Newman training at the gym earlier this week is bound to pop up.

The 28-year-old Olympic athlete looked fierce in an olive green spandex set by Nike, and her chiseled abs clearly understood the assignment, catching the light perfectly to show off every muscle.

Alysha enhanced the sporty look with a black knit beanie, a delicate gold necklace, and her trusty Apple Watch.

She wore her blonde locks in a low bun with a few strands left out, and her dewy, sun-kissed complexion looked flawless.

Last week, Alysha headed to Europe for the indoor season, competing in three meets set to wrap up on Saturday in Val De Reuil, France.

In the caption, she expressed her competitive drive for the last meet, writing, “Hungry. 😤.”

Alysha Newman shared training routine in tight spandex

Alysha showed precisely what it takes to be a professional athlete, giving fans a glimpse at her rigorous training session.

The gorgeous Canadian rocked a bright red tank top with gray spandex pants as she performed a variety of jaw-dropping drills on the track.

She began by jogging before quickly transitioning to a full-blown sprint, moving faster than even seems possible.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Alysha then moved on to hurdles, pole exercises, and throwing skills.

“Fail. Learn. Win. Repeat 🔁,” she captioned the motivational share.

Still, as inspiring as Alysha is on the track, her actions off it are equally admirable.

Alysha Newman was all smiles in full glam to support the Change Your Brain Foundation

In early December, Alysha attended The End of Mental Illness Event in Beverly Hills, California, to spread awareness and assist in treatments for those in need.

The muscular blonde dazzled in a black ensemble adorned with colorful, heart-eyed smiley faces, her hair, and makeup a vision of glamorous perfection.

As some may know, Alysha is very passionate about supporting mental health causes, as she suffered a life-altering concussion in 2021 that nearly ended her career.

She’s been open about how the injury rattled her confidence as an athlete and shifted her perspective on wellness.

All proceeds from the star-studded event directly benefit the Change Your Brain Foundation, which is dedicated to ending mental illness by revolutionizing brain health.

In another post from the event, Alysha shared her experience of recovering from a concussion to get back in the game.

She praised doctor Daniel G. Amen, author of Change Your Brain Everyday, for helping her realize the significance of brain health in being a healthy human.

Alysha wrote, “If there is any movement I want to be apart of, it is normalizing dry events and the importance of brain health! 🧠💗,” adding, “If there is anything I’ve learned through my journey of brain health is “nothing ventured nothing gained.”