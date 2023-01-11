Canadian gold medal-winning pole vaulter Alysha Newman stunned in a bikini as she celebrated the new year with a trip to Miami. Pic credit: @alyshanewman/Instagram

Alysha Newman jumped into 2023 with incredible style, rocking a bikini on the beach.

The athlete used her social media to share a cheeky post with her 600k Instagram followers.

Alysha has frequently shared bikini pictures and training images, but her latest post was exceptional.

The Olympic medalist has been in sunny Florida, enjoying New Year’s in Miami Beach. While in Florida, she has enjoyed a ride on a boat and a swim with friends.

Luckily for fans, Alysha’s enjoyment has included some swimwear as she enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation, and her latest post showed the blonde bombshell with a smile as she hiked in a bikini.

Fans showed Alysha some love, with 24k likes and numerous comments on the new post.

As Alysha walked through a sandy area with tall trees growing throughout, she posed for a camera, revealing her killer figure.

Alysha stood with her side to the camera, showing her bronzed skin and rocking an olive green bikini.

The barefoot beauty looked thrilled and relaxed, likely because she was on vacation.

Alysha rocked sunglasses and an oversized hat, protecting her pretty face from harmful UV rays. She paired the protective gear with dangling earrings and her best accessory — her smile.

Alysha’s bikini wasn’t the only cheeky thing about her post. Her caption read, “Beach bum 🤭.”

Alysha has also detailed some of her diet musts, which have likely propelled her career.

Alysha Newman talks balanced diet

Alysha Newman spoke with Bodybuilding.com, where she detailed her fitness and diet goals and priorities.

The athlete takes a healthy approach to fitness, prioritizing her mental health above all other aspects of life.

Alysha said, “My mentality is priority number one, nutrition is number two, and practice is number three. I put my nutrition before practice because I have to fuel my body with the best nutrients to get the best results.”

Alysha used an analogy involving cars to drive her point home.

She continued, “It’s extremely important to put the proper nutrients in your body, especially during long, hard, and critical practices. If you don’t eat right, it’s like putting cheap gas in your car. Yeah, it’ll drive, but not as well as it should.”

Alysha also said that she typically takes the entire month of September off to recalibrate and refocus.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics around the corner, fans might see a lot more of Alysha soon.