Tennis star Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard may have lost a qualifying round for the Australian Open, but the athlete looked like she was winning at life.

The talented Montreal native hit the beach in Miami following a loss earlier this month against American tennis player Ashlyn Krueger. The loss meant Genie wouldn’t advance in the Australian Cup, marking another setback for the former Wimbledon finalist. Genie exploded on the tennis scene in 2012, quickly moving to the Wimbledon finals in 2014.

But she suffered a shoulder injury in 2017 and has struggled to make the same impact in the following years.

Although Genie’s tennis rank hasn’t been impactful, she has remained influential off the court. Photographers clamored to capture the statuesque beauty on Miami Beach.

Genie looked lovely as she took a dip in the Atlantic Ocean and later dried off on the beach. She wore a gorgeous leopard bikini top with matching bottoms adding a wild vibe. The athlete allowed her natural beauty to shine without makeup, but she did accessorize with bracelets and a watch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was nice to see Genie in a positive mood following a disappointing match in Melbourne.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Genie Bouchard tries hydrotherapy

In 2021, Genie shared a video with fans set to Paris Hilton’s Stars Are Blind. The footage showed Genie doing hydrotherapy, a form of physical therapy that utilizes water. Genie’s hydrotherapy practices involved isolated movements while immersed underwater.

People use hydrotherapy as an alternative because of the purported therapeutic benefits. Such reasons include musculoskeletal pain relief and anti-inflammation effects.

Similarly, some trains of thought suggest hydrotherapy is easier on the body than land therapy.

As Genie claimed in a caption accompanying her Instagram post, water movements activate more muscles. For a tennis player whose arm is vital, hydrotherapy made a lot of sense.

Her caption read, “A glimpse into some of the hydrotherapy I’ve been doing for my shoulder. Recreating movements in water activates more muscles! I’ve found it helpful, and such a good burn/workout 🏊🏼‍♀️🏊🏼‍♀️.”

Luckily, an injury hasn’t hurt Genie’s ability to secure brand deals.

Genie Bouchard promotes New Balance

Genie became the face of the athleticwear line New Balance and began posting clothing by the brand on her socials.

One post showed the beauty in three positions, each promoting New Balance.

The first image showed Genie wearing a long sleeve shirt with sneakers cleverly tied around her neck.

Next, Genie hit the exercise bike with New Balance sneakers on her feet.

Finally, she appeared in the locker room with a New Balance sweatshirt.

Genie has shown that her career choices after tennis are plentiful.