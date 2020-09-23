Camille Kostek impersonates park ranger after nude photo shoot in desert

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek posed topless for a recent photoshoot in the desert at the Joshua Tree National Park in California.

She then took to Instagram on Monday to post a video where she joked about the incident.

The video shows her posing topless for the photoshoot. Dressed only in a pair of jeans, she stands with her back to the camera and then turns around, with an arm partially covering her bare chest.

Kostek impersonates an angry park ranger in a video skit

After the photoshoot, she appeared in her spoof video (see Instagram video below) still dressed in a pair of jeans, but this time she isn’t topless. She is wearing a denim jacket backward to cover her upper body.

In the skit, she pretends to be a park ranger who spotted a lady running around in the park without a shirt on.

“I just saw a lady out there with no shirt on. I gotta go get her,” she said with a mock country accent. “Not allowed in the park!”

Kostek captioned the video:

“Park Ranger Kostek needs shirts on at all times in the park !!! What was this lady thinking ?!”

Fans react on Instagram

The video received thousands of views and more than 24,000 likes on Instagram.

Many fans also reacted to the skit in the comments on Instagram.

“That’s funny, Good sense of humor! Should always be able to laugh at yourself. Blessings to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Too flipping funny – you seriously sound like a grand ‘pawh’,” another fan wrote.

“Love your comedy side! Seeing your journey inspired me to apply for the SI swim search 2021 so thanks for all that you do & being yourself,” a third fan reacted.

Kostek responded to some of the comments.

“I am belly laughing, [You are] good babe,” one fan commented.

“I think this is my gracey poo voice from when I was little,” the model responded.

Some fans also wanted to know where the video was shot.

“Lol, what park? My mom’s a park ranger out west,” an Instagram fan asked.

Some guessed it was in Arizona, but Fox News reported the photoshoot took place at the Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Camille Kostek is a model as well as an actress

Camille Kostek appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue multiple items and on the covers of lifestyle and fashion magazines, such as Ocean Drive and Haute Living.

She has also worked with top fashion brands, including Victoria’s Secret and L’Oréal.

Besides her work as a model, Kostek is also an actress who has appeared in several movies.

She appeared alongside Amy Schumer in the 2018 comedy film, I Feel Pretty.

She is also set to appear in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds Free Guy, which hits theaters on Dec. 11, 2020.