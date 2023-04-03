Camille Kostek has had a foot in just about everything throughout her career, having originally started out as a New England Patriots Cheerleader in 2013.

From there, she went into hosting, having co-hosted a variety of ABC, CBS, and Fox programs. In 2018, things moved up a notch as she hosted and corresponded for the Super Bowl, the NHL, and several red-carpet events.

She went into modeling, having worked for brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Clarins, but really made it big in 2018 after beating out 5,000 other women to win the very first Sports Illustrated Swim Search in March.

With all that said, Camille has taken her status as a model, host, and influencer with 1 million Instagram followers and channeled it into her own successful business ventures.

She recently shared a shot of herself in a swimsuit from her own collection, acting as her own best advertisement while posing on the beach.

She drank a piña colada as she lounged at a bar, wearing a blue bikini that featured spaghetti straps, fitted cups, and blue crinkle material.

Camille Kostek wore a bikini from the Camille Kostek Collection with Swimsuits for All

Camille wore a blue bikini from the Camille Kostek Collection, which is sold by Swimsuits for All. She was seen leaning back on a wood bar on the beach, looking happy and relaxed as if she was on a much-needed vacation.

The blonde bombshell was sporting The Julia Crinkle Underwire Bikini Set, which also comes in Fire Red and Sage, and is currently marked down from $132 to $52.

The model wrote, “We were drinking piña coladas and got caught in the rain … so we found cover and shot at this little tiki bar 🍹🌧 wearing @thecamillecollection !!!! I linked this in my stories and the sale on all of my suits right now is MAJOR.”

Almost every bikini in the collection is marked down, as Camille said, with some incredible deals of up to 60% off. Her collection is full of quite simple bikini styles in colors that are easy on the eyes and look like the perfect swimwear for a normal day by the pool.

Camille has been on the Sports Illustrated Calendar cover three years in a row

As for her Sports Illustrated career, ever since Camille won the Swim Search in 2018, she has been working closely with the magazine.

In January, she revealed she was the cover girl for the Sports Illustrated calendar a whopping three years in a row, and shared all three in her Instagram post.

She revealed in her caption how incredibly blessed she felt to still be part of the Sports Illustrated world, which she calls a family, and said her teen self and her current self are constantly reflecting on the journey that she has had.

Keep an eye on Camille’s Instagram for more content, including when sales come up for her collections.