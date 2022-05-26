Camille Kostek flaunts reversible bikini gains

Camille Kostek close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Model and WAG Camille Kostek is sizzling on the beach while showing off her reversible bikini gains. The 30-year-old bombshell was back in her signature swimwear for a stunning Instagram video last week, shouting out Swimsuits For All and making sure fans know her collab game is strong.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim face, also a headline-maker for her relationship with NFL player Rob Gronkowski, flaunted her phenomenal figure via mash-up footage to promote her range, and one piece included a reversible swim look.

Camille Kostek stuns in bikini video

Camille had been filmed outdoors, on the beach, and by small boats. The blonde went bandana style as she was shot relatively close up, posing in a chocolate-brown bikini top with baby blue criss-cross ties – these snaked their way across Camille’s stomach as she also peeped her matching bikini bottoms.

Camille went low-key on the glam, showing her freckles and rosy cheeks as she struck poses for a camera nearby.

The Connecticut native took to her caption, writing:

“camillekostek x @swimsuitsforall OUT NOW🦋🤎🌞 wearing The Veronica reversible string bikini in mocha/ baby blue with the multi way reversible scarf.”

Camille has been making May headlines as she joins a slew of famous faces this year featured by iconic magazine Sports Illustrated Swim – 2022 faces include mogul Kim Kardashian, fellow WAG and singer Ciara, plus Elon Musk’s 74-year-old mother Saye Musk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Camille Kostek thanks Sports Illustrated

In a denim-clad look shared to her Instagram this month, Camille gushed over SI Swim, writing:

“When I speak on what being a part of this brand means to me, beyond shooting for the issue itself, I refer to the moments I experience on location at launch events often. On this day I met, hugged, chatted and got deep with many of you on here. Meeting in real life to connect are moments I live for. I started this day on our first panel opening up about mental health.”

“I love getting honest and real, speaking my truth in a safe space that @si_swimsuit has created year after year. If you weren’t able to be there, I’m going to be sharing clips speaking on my healing practices, thoughts on mental health and other meaningful messaging,” she added.

Camille has been hosting TBS show Wipeout since 2021 and will feature on the upcoming game show Dancing With Myself. Her Instagram is followed by celebrities including singer Jessie James Decker, model Christie Brinkley, plus rapper Chanel West Coast.