Camilla Parker Bowles will be Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne

Camilla Parker Bowles at a presentation of Afghanistan Campaign Medals to soldiers from the 4th Battalion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Queen Elizabeth II has announced that Camilla Parker Bowles will be Queen Consort upon Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne.

In a statement on Saturday, the queen expressed her thanks to the public, before making it clear that she would like Camilla to be called “Queen Consort:” “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Prince Charles said, “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

Prince Charles married Camilla in 2005.

Camilla was widely disliked after her affair with Prince Charles was revealed. It was believed that Camilla was the cause of the end of Charles’ relationship with the beloved Princess Diana.

Previously, it was announced that Camilla would be Princess Consort when Charles becomes king.

However, Camilla has proven her loyalty to Charles and has gained popularity over the years.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee

This past weekend, the queen celebrated the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

The milestone makes her one of only three monarchs to reign over 70 years.

She managed some festivities on Saturday, cutting a cake and hosting members of volunteer groups.

Silence from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It was noted that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not publicly congratulate the queen on her anniversary or respond to the news that Camilla will be Queen Consort.

The couple had stepped back from royal duties in January 2020.

They caused an upset to the royal family after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they revealed that a member of the royal family made racist comments towards his and Markle’s future child.

Since then, Prince Harry has attempted to lay low to avoid further upsetting the queen.