Camilla Parker Bowles tests positive for COVID-19 four days after Prince Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles tests positive for coronavirus. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Camilla Parker Bowles has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes just four days after her husband, Prince Charles, was revealed to be positive for the virus.

Camilla, Charles test positive for coronavirus

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating,” Clarence House said in a statement. “We continue to follow government guidelines.”

A royal source has revealed that Camilla is triple vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Last week, Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19.

He started isolating on February 10, after testing positive for the second time.

He previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2020, when he battled mild symptoms.

During his first bout with the virus, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles self-isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home in Scotland.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The severity of his symptoms has not been reported this time around.

It was also reported last week that Queen Elizabeth II was being monitored for symptoms of the virus. She was not, at the time, experiencing any symptoms.

The Queen was in contact with Charles last week, as the two attended an event at Windsor Castle.

Camilla and Charles’ public outings

The news of Charles’ positive test came hours after he and Camilla attended an event at the British Museum.

The couple attended the museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by Prince Charles in 2007 to combat poverty in South Asia.

There were dozens of people in attendance, including DJ Naughty Boy, film director Gurinder Chadha, politician Rishi Sunak, and British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Last week, Camilla also visited the Haven Paddington sexual assault referral center and opened the Nourish Hub community kitchen in Shepherd’s Bush.

Camilla to be future Queen Consort

Last weekend, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with an announcement about Camilla.

In a statement, the queen made it clear that she would like Camilla to be called Queen Consort, stating, “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Camilla was said to be “very, very honored” regarding her future status.