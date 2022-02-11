Camilla Parker Bowles ‘honored’ to be called Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing

Camilla Parker Bowles finally spoke on how it feels to be named Queen Consort almost a week after the Queen gave her blessing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Almost a week has passed since Queen Elizabeth II announced that she wanted Camilla Parker Bowles to be Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes king, and the Duchess of Cornwall has finally spoken about how she feels regarding the announcement.

Camilla Parker Bowles speaks out for first time since Queen’s announcement

While Prince Charles is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, Camilla took a solo trip into London. Despite Prince Charles’s positive COVID-19 test, current rules don’t require Camilla to isolate since she is fully vaccinated.

Daily Mail reports that Camilla went into London on very serious business. She met with Zara McDermott, a former Love Island star, at Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral center in London.

Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English tweeted much of the Duchess’s morning and her discussion with Zara McDermott. Camilla has been working for several years to provide free bags containing toiletries for victims of sexual assault and rape after they go through forensic examination.

Following her discussion with McDermott and her visit to Paddington Haven, Camilla was spotted at Nourish Hub kitchen in Notting Hill.

While there, she was asked how she felt about receiving Queen Elizabeth’s blessing. Camilla said she is “very, very honored” and “touched” to receive the Queen’s approval. The brief exchange was caught on video and posted to Twitter for everyone to see.

On later engagement the duchess was asked by a member of the public how how she feels about her new future title of Queen Consort.. 'Very very honoured' and 'very touched'

Although some people aren’t pleased with Camilla being blessed to be Queen Consort, others believe she is fit for the role. Her important visit to Paddington Haven proves for many that she is more than capable and deserving of the title Queen Consort. However, many people still aren’t entirely sure what all of this means.

What does it mean to be Queen Consort?

While Merriam-Webster defines queen consort as “the wife of a reigning king,” fans are curious about what Camilla Parker Bowles’ future title actually means for her.

According to The National News, a queen consort is royalty by marriage, but would not take the throne when the king dies. She would only symbolically be the queen while the king she is married to is sitting on the throne.

When Prince Charles married Camilla, the title of Princess of Wales remained with the deceased Princess Diana. Rather than becoming the Princess of Wales, Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall.

Until the Queen made her announcement noting that she wished Camilla would be Queen Consort, the official position was that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort when Prince Charles becomes king.

However, there have been rumors circulating for years that Camilla would have the title of queen consort and was already considered Queen Consort behind closed doors.