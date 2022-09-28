Camila Morrone stuns in black leather after Leonardo DiCaprio split

Camila Morrone looks stunning in leather following Leonardo DiCaprio split. Photo credit: @ImageCollect.com/William Perez/ImagePressAgency

Camila Morrone looked absolutely stunning as she rocked a black leather dress following her recent split with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 25-year-old model was photographed as she stepped out to attend the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runaway show in London, England. She showed off her natural beauty and stunning profile as she was snapped walking across a parking lot.

This was no ordinary sleek, black leather dress, but seemed to heavily mimic a leather jacket. It boasted a collar around Morrone’s neck, was cinched at the waist with a belt and was peppered with small silver buttons and a side pocket.

Morrone looked at ease with a smile on her face as she walked along.

Her modeling career has been taking off since she first posed on the cover of the Turkish edition of Vogue in 2016.

Meanwhile, her fans have been loving her post-breakup fashion since her split with DiCaprio earlier this month following 4-years of dating.

Morrone looked incredible in leather jacket and new hairstyle

In the photo snapped at Burberry, Morrone boasted a new hairstyle to pair with her black leather dress. The model wore her hair loose around her shoulders, along with choppy, fringe bangs.

The black leather dress accentuated Morrone’s brunette locks beautifully.

Camila Morrone attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in a stunning black leather dress following split with Leonardo DiCaprio. Pic credit: Backgrid

She paired her black leather dress with simple black high-heeled shoes and sunglasses. She even painted her fingernails black to coordinate with her look.

The finishing touch on her outfit was the black leather Burberry purse she clutched in her hands.

Later, at the aftershow party, Morrone reportedly traded her stunning black leather dress for a black minidress.

Camila Morrone wore black leather amidst DiCaprio and Hadid dating rumors

This latest shot of Morrone comes just weeks after she was reported to have broken up with long-term boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio. This photo also surfaced amidst rumors that DiCaprio is now dating Gigi Hadid.

Morrone and DiCaprio kept their relationship largely private after they first began to appear together publicly in 2018. The 4 years they were dating, though, were peppered with sightings of the celebrity couple, as well as Morrone’s defense of their dating age gap.

However, towards the end of August, insiders broke the news that DiCaprio and Morrone had split.

The split came just 3-months after Morrone’s 25th birthday. Now, DiCaprio is rumored to be dating 27-year-old model. Hadid.

DiCaprio and Hadid were even spotted together in Milan for fashion week. What’s more, Hadid walked the runway at Milan’s fashion week with Morrone in attendance in the first row.

The rumored relationship drama doesn’t seem to be getting to Morrone, though, as she looked as calm, cool, and stunning as ever at the Burberry event.