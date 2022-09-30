Camila Morrone sizzles in velvet suit

Camila Morrone is stunning in all-black in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Morrone looks absolutely stunning in an all-velvet suit in New York.

After attending the Albie Awards, she made her way to the after party.

The model wore an all-black velvet suit with a black button-down shirt underneath.

She complemented the outfit with black nail polish, a natural makeup look, and classic black heels.

She also rocked her newly cut bangs and silver earrings.

Camila ended the night in style, seemingly unbothered by the latest rumors indicating that ex Leonardo DiCaprio has moved on.

Camila stuns NYC in an all-black velvet suit. Pic Credit: Backgrid

Camila Morrone’s recent campaigns

After being in the headlines for her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone has shown the world that she’s more than just a story.

Just recently, she turned heads after wearing a black leather dress at a Burberry event.

One of her most popular campaigns is with the iconic designer Chanel for an event in Aspen.

She captioned her snowy experience with the words, “Day 1 @chanelofficial in aspen! ❄️ ⛄️thanks to all of the cool girl bosses for having me… most fun times together…so grateful!!! @welovecoco photos by @sammysuss.”

Camila is also known for being very humble and an avid philanthropist.

A few weeks ago she stunned in a floor-length glitter halter dress for a Baby 2 Baby fashion event.

She made a heartfelt social media post, writing, “So incredibly inspired by @baby2baby gala and the fierce women behind it on the sidelines and on center stage putting in work year round to provide children in need with diapers, clothing, and basic essentials. Looking forward to being of help in some way to this organization..in the meantime, check out their work at @baby2baby or babytobaby.org.”

Camila Morrone in theatres

While she is most known for her incredible model looks, Camila also shines as a talented actress on the rise.

So far, she’s starred in several movies and tv shows. And she recently announced that another is joining the list.

She took to Instagram to reveal her upcoming movie, Marmalade.

She wrote a bit about the movie in the caption, stating, “MARMALADE 🍊 🎥 starring @aldis_hodge & #JoeKeery directed by @keirod with our fabulous female DP @pollymorgan I am so proud of the work we did on this movie. It was such a challenge and absolutely WILD but we did it and I can’t wait to share more.”

She also teased several pictures of her with orange hair for the film. She recently made a post highlighting the new look and thanking the stylist for their hard work on creating her new ‘do.