Camila Mendes wows in plunging tight corset dress

Camila Mendes looks incredible with bright red lipstick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Mendes looked incredible in a tight red dress.

The Riverdale actress recently premiered her new Netflix movie, Do Revenge, where she stars next to Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke.

For the after party, Mendes wore a stunning silk red corset dress that snatched her waist.

The top of the dress gave off a Madonna-inspired cone bra vibe.

She accessorized this look with tiny pearl earrings and some silver-heeled sandals.

Her hair was parted in the middle and sleeked back into a half up half down style. Her bronzed makeup and nude lip finished the look.

Camila Mendes stuns for the Do Revenge after party

We previously saw the actress wearing a fabulous tight green Versace dress for the movie premiere.

The actress shared the incredible look on her Instagram account while posing and looking in the mirror, for her 27 million followers.

Molly Dickson, who is Mendes’ stylist, revealed on her account that the red dress was a vintage JPG x La Perla design.

Camila captioned this post, “do revenge after party @cibellelevi.”

Camila Mendes talks about being emotional when acting

Besides Netflix’s new movie Do Revenge, Mendes is mostly known for her role as Veronica Lodge in The CW’s teen drama, Riverdale, where she stars next to Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and Madeline Petsch.

She has been part of the Riverdale cast since 2016 and now she is going into her seventh and final season, after a very dramatic (and maybe a bit confusing) plot line.

Mendes told Elle all about what goes behind the emotional episodes she has appeared in lately, “It’s hard, because sometimes you reach into those deep dark places of your past or your present in order to play that emotion authentically. But then you find yourself, once they call ‘cut,’ still stuck in that mindset. It’s like you opened a wound, and now you have to see it through.”

Acting is not an easy task, and Mendes confirmed it. She recalled times when even after the scene was over, she would still have to excuse herself, go somewhere else and take a minute to calm down. She stated that she always separates herself from her character in order to give the best performance possible.

In the interview, she also mentioned her character’s love for fashion, especially the brand Chanel, which has also been a staple in Mendes’ life. Maybe she has more in common with her character than meets the eye.