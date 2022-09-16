Camila Mendes dresses up in tight Versace for premiere

Camila Mendes looks beautiful in soft glam. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Camila Mendes dressed up for the Do Revenge premiere.

The American actress was drenched head-to-toe in an amazing Versace.

The outfit was formed by a corset top that almost looks like a bra that was put on top of a long-sleeve top, but they are, in fact, one piece with some built-in gloves.

Mendes kept this green moment going with a matching low-rise long skirt that hugged her body perfectly.

She styled her dark brown hair in a half up, half down manner, with the end slightly curled inwards.

For accessories, the Riverdale actress put on some Versace Medusa earrings and high-heeled gold shoes.

Camila Mendes attends the premiere of her new movie

Mendes shared a set of pictures on her Instagram account carrying a gorgeous gold handbag and showing off all angles of her look.

She captioned this post, “full drea cosplay in @versace for the #dorevenge premiere last night, photos by @cibellelevi.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Do Revenge is a new Netflix movie that dropped today, September 16, starring Mendes and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

The two actresses attended the premiere event at the TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, California. Some other celebrities that also hit up the Do Revenge premiere included Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Paris Berelc, and Sophie Turner.

Camila Mendes teams up with Maya Hawke for ‘Do Revenge’

Camila Mendes is well known for her role as Veronica Lodge in The CW’s series Riverdale. She works alongside other personalities like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

This time, Mendes teams up with Hawke for the new Netflix thriller, Do Revenge. They play mismatched protagonists who form a pact ahead of their senior year in high school to enact revenge on the people that did them wrong.

Mendes plays Drea, who is living a life everyone wishes they had. She has the perfect friends, the perfect boyfriend, and is miss popularity in school. However, when Drea films an intimate video of herself for her boyfriend Max, he leaks it to their whole school, blowing up her life.

Eleanor, played by Hawke, is the brooding new girl in school. She has a grudge against her summer camp bully, who has made her life miserable.

This powerful duo decides to get together and take down the people who have wronged them. Or in other words, do revenge.

Check out Do Revenge streaming on Netflix.