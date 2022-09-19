Camila Mendes covered in flowers gives thanks

Camila Mendes is covered in flowers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Mendes looks fantastic wearing a flower-printed dress while giving thanks to InStyle Magazine.

The Riverdale star was featured on the fall cover of the American women’s fashion magazine and is very thankful to Samantha Sutton, whom she said wrote a story that captured her essence.

In her Instagram Post, Camila is seen wearing a stunning Richard Quinn dress featuring pale blue flowers and vivid greenery on contrasting black fabric.

The dress also features full-length sleeves with gloves, a hit trend on the runway this season, with notable fashion brands like Balenciaga bringing it to life.

Her stylist for the shoot, Kingsley Tao, paired the look with a pair of Chanel pearl earrings from the fashion brand 2022/2023 Costume Jewelry collection. They feature a drop-down pearl and a beige crescent shape with gold detailing.

The outfit looked incredible with Camila’s hair done by Hiroki Kojima, who opted for a slicked-back look to show off the designer earrings.

For her makeup, celebrity makeup artists Naoko Sofia and Patrizia Scintu went with a complete Armani Beauty look, which effortlessly showcased the star’s natural beauty with her signature sharp brows.

She thoughtfully captioned the post, “​​haven’t had a chance to properly express my gratitude to @instylemagazine for giving me their fall cover 🍂 shot by the lovely @rosalineshahnavaz

and special thanks to @samanthasutton for writing a story that authentically reflects my voice. we talked on zoom for two hours and it didn’t feel like work for one second ♥️ link in bio.”

Camila’s cover in InStyle Magazine

The actress was clearly pleased with how her interview with InStyle magazine writer Samantha Sutton went, as she mentioned on her Instagram Post.

In the article, Camila discusses how her life is changing and evolving as the hit show Riverdale comes to a close.

She tells Instyle, “I’m really looking forward to this next chapter of my life,” she says. “I know myself more now; I have a clearer sense of what I want for my career, for my personal life. Riverdale taught me so much, and what a blessing to be able to act every day. Not a lot of actors have that privilege.”

Riverdale is set to end after its 7th season, which means that Camila will no longer be playing her beloved character, Veronica Lodge. However, she is excited to see where this end of a chapter takes her.

What’s next for Camila Mendes after Riverdale?

With Riverdale ending, Camila is thrilled to give more of her time to other projects she’s been working on, like the film Do Revenge. Starring Camila as Dree Torres and Stranger Things star Maya Hawk as Elenore, Do Revenge is a dark comedy on Netflix.

With a positive 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is doing good and shows how dynamic Camila can be in roles outside the hit TV Series on the CW. Read the full article on InStyle to find out more!