Camila Mendes at the 2022 PaleyFest in LA for Riverdale. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Mendes was spotted leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood with YouTuber Rudy Mancuso, sparking dating rumors.

The two announced in April they would be working together on a new film and have been the subject of gossip ever since.

While it’s clear they are becoming closer, it’s hard to say whether their relationship is romantic or strictly professional.

Camila is starring opposite Rudy in a romantic comedy titled Musica for Amazon Studios. In addition to acting in the movie, she is also listed as the executive producer of the project.

Written by Rudy, the film will also be his directorial debut, so it would make sense that the two would spend a lot of time together.

However, they probably weren’t getting much work done at this Halloween party.

According to Deadline, the movie is about “a young man, plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family, and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.”

When Camila originally shared the news, she stressed the significance of getting Brazilian stories out there.

The Brazilian actress captioned her post with, “This one hits different 😭💙💚 stories about Brazilian culture are almost nonexistent in Hollywood, and it’s a shame because it may be the most beautiful culture in the world. @rudymancuso vamo nessa!! 👏🏽.”

Camila Mendes stuns as Mary Sanderson

Camila looked incredible as Mary Sanderson from Hocus Pocus as she left the party with Rudy.

According to photos posted to her Instagram page, she dressed up as the Sanderson sisters with her Riverdale costars, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch.

The actress wore a modern version of Mary’s costume which included a brown laced-up corset with a plunging neckline and orange velvet sleeves.

Her maroon high-low skirt featured plaid accents and two front pockets. She accessorized the ensemble with fishnet stockings, black pointed-toe ankle boots, and oversized hoop earrings.

Camila’s hair was pulled back in Mary’s infamous hairstyle. Two curled strands of hair framed her face, and purple highlights finished the look.

Pic credit: Roger / BACKGRID

Rudy wore a white shirt under a black leather jacket in what appears to have been a Grease-inspired costume.

This T-Bird was seen wearing grey sweatpants when leaving the party.

Camila Mendes partnered with LOOPS

In addition to acting, Camila also has a passion for skincare.

She is the Creative Director for LOOPS, a high-tech skincare brand that uses the latest technology to create face masks.

Made in South Korea, the masks offer deeper penetration than other products, ensuring the active ingredients get to work.

The masks have received rave reviews and can be found at most Ulta locations.