Camila Giorgi is not only a mastermind when it comes to serving aces across the court, but she’s also a professional when it comes to serving some killer, iconic looks as well.

In her latest share, the Italian beauty proved just that.

The 31-year-old professional tennis player took some time away from her incredibly busy schedule to instead enjoy some time in front of the camera.

Camila was spotted along a brown and cream-colored world map while she struck a pose for the camera.

The tennis star was styled in a gorgeous black dress that looked incredibly complementary against the vintage world map.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for fans, Camila was kind enough to upload this epic shot onto her Instagram, sharing it with her 669,000 followers.

Camila Giorgi is beautiful in her all-black ensemble

In her post, Camila posed with one hand up in the air while the other held onto the bottom of the dress.

The Italian beauty was styled in a black, long-sleeved mini dress that fell to her mid-thigh. The masterfully crafted piece featured a v-cut neckline along with a couple of small cut-out designs along the top.

Overall, the little black dress fit Camila perfectly as she yet again executed this fit with absolute ease and elegance.

For her hair, the athlete styled her long locks in light waves that naturally flowed down the front of her ensemble.

She also rocked a fresh set of pointy, long nails and a full face of makeup.

She captioned the post, “#teotorriatte ♥️ Hold hands and hold on. My love. To a quiet town. Turn on the lights. Embrace the Teachings of Love.”

Camila Giorgi loves her black wardrobe essentials

In another recent share, Camila was spotted walking down the streets of Florence, Italy. The tennis star looked to be thoroughly enjoying her time as she sported a huge smile on her face.

The athlete was photographed in mid-motion while she wore another stunning, all-black ensemble.

She wore a classic black, cropped t-shirt and further added a black, fitted blazer over the top. For the bottoms, Camila wore a fully sequin-embellished miniskirt that accentuated her tiny waist and long, toned legs.

She added a pair of black, knee-high boots that perfectly matched the rest of the edgy look.

Camila has certainly proved that black is her staple color as she continues to steal the hearts of her fans with her iconic looks.

For this particular post, the caption read, “Lights of the city #florence 🌙.”

Camila Giorgi is a proud ambassador for Giomila

In another one of her posts, Camila posed along the beach as she modeled for an Italian-based clothing company, Giomila.

Giomila is known for its luxurious apparel that is made with high-quality fabrics. Camila has proven time and time again that she loves representing the brand, as her Instagram feed is filled with unique, stylish pieces.

For this particular post, the tennis star glistened and glowed in the sunlight as she leaned elegantly against a pile of red-and-white striped beach chairs.

Camila beautifully smiled as she styled in a pink-and-white lacy ensemble.

The top was a classic, form-fitting tank top that featured a lacy floral design. The bottoms also featured the same floral print and did a perfect job of complementing her toned physique.

She accessorized with a matching pink-and-white headband that held her blonde waves away from her sun-kissed face.

The post was simply captioned, “@giomilaofficial 💖.”

Fans can head to Giomila’s official website to browse through all of their stylish collections while keeping up to date with their future drops.