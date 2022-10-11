Camila Cabello wows in busty white silk top

Camila Cabello looks incredible with metallic eye shadow and glossy lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Havana singer Camila Cabello is now one of the coaches for The Voice for its 22nd season next to Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

The show premiered this September 19 on NBC and it is safe to say that Cabello always looks wonderful in that red chair. This time, she left us all speechless wearing an all-white outfit.

The outfit comprised of a busty silk top with long sleeves and puffy shoulders. It was an elegant yet young and sexy piece of clothing that had a red flower adorning it in the middle.

She put on some matching wide-leg pants that had big pockets, gold details, and a belt snatching her waist.

To accessorize this incredible look, she wore a pair of big hoop earrings, as well as many rings on her fingers.

Last but not least, she completed this look by wearing a pair of big chunky platform heels.

Camila Cabello stuns in an all-white outfit for The Voice

The singer and songwriter posed for the camera in what seemed to be a parking lot with the mountains behind her.

The sun made her skin shine as well as her long hair, which now is a few shades lighter and with some highlights. Cabello also matched the color of her lip to the flower from her top.

Camila Cabello talks about Fifth Harmony on her new album

At the young age of 15, Cabello decided to audition for the second season of The X Factor.

She was eliminated but called back where she eventually ended up forming a group with fellow contestants Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane, which ended up being called Fifth Harmony.

Everything seemed to be going well for the five girls from 2012 to 2016. They released several pop hits and performed on various tours. However, in 2016 Cabello announced she was leaving the group. The rest of the group claimed they were told about this via her management, but Cabello denied that in an Instagram post she made.

Cabello released her album Familia earlier this year, where she embraced her Mexican and Cuban heritage and sang a lot in Spanish. In one of the songs titled Phycofreak, Cabello acknowledged what happened with the group by singing, “I been on this ride since I was 15, I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.”

About this, the singer told Cosmopolitan Magazine, “‘I felt like it was important to keep that [lyric] on there because it was such a big part of my journey as a person. It just explains so much of how I got to where I am now, mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and I’m sure for everyone else in the group, too.”