Camila Cabello stuns pantless in an artsy crop top

Camila Cabello is flawless without pants as she poses in a Frida Kahlo shirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Camila Cabello is mixing style with an artsy aesthetic as she poses pantless with bright red lips.

The Bam Bam singer shared the stylish photo with her 64.7 million followers and it quickly racked up over 1.5 million likes.

In the photo, Camila is wearing a torn crop top with the image of Frida Kahlo on it with a pair of high waisted black panties. She has no pants on as she shows off her shapely hips and thighs.

Camila is wearing a full face of makeup in the photo, as she stares seductively at her phone screen, her hair is pin straight as it flows over her shoulders and down her back.

She captioned the photo, ““i paint flowers so they will not die.” – frida (I know u naughty b***hes r gonna try to zoom into that phone to see if it’s something juicy . It’s just my hand 🤚🏽 nice try tho).”

The Cuban born singer is referring to the phone sitting on the counter in front of her and she’s telling the truth. A quick zoom-in proves that there is, in fact, a photo of her hand on the screen.

Camila blows kisses in cut out dress

Camila Cabello’s pantless picture isn’t the first time this week that she’s set social media ablaze.

Just days ago, the former Fifth Harmony singer shared a photo and a video of herself wearing an ultra-sexy black dress that featured cutouts exposing much of her midriff and back.

Both of the Instagram shares with the black dress pulled in well over a million likes each and it’s clear that her fans love the look.

Camila Cabello looks back at ‘wild ride’ as Fifth Harmony celebrates 10-year anniversary

While Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony on her own terms back in 2016, she’s still fond of the memories that the girl group made together.

Just one day after the group’s 10th anniversary, Camila took to Instagram with a throwback photo of the group. All five women were just girls back then and looked so much different before the glitz and glamour of musical success.

In the caption, she wrote, “10 years since this f**kin wild ride. crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever . I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments. pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx . much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way x.”