Camila Cabello is rocking a sheer dress on the set of The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello kept up with co-judge Gwen Stefani’s fashion on another episode of The Voice with a skimpy dress.

Although Gwen and Camila have shown friendliness on and off camera, the pressure to serve looks has been a constant battle for the ladies. The pressures aren’t unique to Gwen and Camila, of course. Women in society receive pressure to look their best and dress to impress. However, the spotlight on The Voice’s ladies has likely added to the pressure they feel to produce new fashion.

Luckily for fans, the women have delivered, week after week, stunning looks and unexpected garments.

While Gwen rocked a bikini top and jeans, showing a youthful style, Camila went edgy with a sheer dress.

Camila had an impromptu photo shoot in her NBC dressing room, something she has often done this season of The Voice. Camila also posed outside the studio, taking advantage of the space she had at her disposal.

Camila’s fabulous Dolce and Gabbana dress featured netting, a short hem, and religious artwork in the form of patches.

Camila Cabello slays in Dolce and Gabbana on The Voice

Camila tagged the stylists and professionals who helped get her camera ready. One tagged stylist was Rob Zangardi, who also styled Gwen’s The Voice look. A quick trip to Rob’s Instagram showed Camila rocked a Dolce and Gabbana dress with Kurt Geiger shoes.

Camila’s Dolce and Gabbana dress featured a cutout underneath the bodice, showing some skin.

The former Fifth Harmony singer rocked her long brown hair in a high ponytail with pieces of her bangs framing her face. There were hair clips pinning each side of her bangs fashionably so they fell past her ears.

Camila completed the look with sky-high stilettos, adding inches to her petite physique.

As Camila celebrated the performances of Team Camila, the singer did some other performances.

She appeared with Blackpink in a surprise performance on Liar over the weekend. She also danced in a grocery store as she showed love to an up-and-coming brand.

Camila Cabello partners with Olipop

Camila has become one of the famous faces of Olipop, a new kind of soda with fiber and less sugar than standard drinks.

The singer celebrated her latest endorsement deal with an amusing video featuring her favorite flavor, Strawberry Vanilla.

Camila’s Olipop video showed her enthusiastically approaching an Olipop display in a Walmart. She saw shelves stocked with flavors, including grape, vintage cola, and ginger lemon, but selected her favorite before walking away with a line of Camila’s in her wake.

Fans can also purchase Olipop at Target and Whole Foods.