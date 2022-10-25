Camila Cabello stunned in red in a backstage shoot on NBC’s The Voice where she has served as a judge this season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Cabello dazzled in a strapless and braless look as the pint-sized pop star showed that red was truly her color.

The singer looked beautiful in a strapless dress adorned with large roses, which hugged her curves and made her complexion pop.

She posted just one photo for her 65.6 million Instagram followers, featuring the singer backstage before a taping of The Voice. Camila received 277k likes for her efforts and countless comments, mostly favorable.

Eagle-eyed fans may remember the look from last week when she posted more pics of the captivating outfit.

Camila’s latest post coincided with the airing of The Voice, showing Camila’s brilliant timing and social media savviness.

She took the dress to the next level with an oversized sweater that perfectly complemented the dress.



Camila sported a matching rose sweater that was fashionable and appeared comfortable.

The sweater comprised of a thick material that looked very soft and was a perfect size, as its loose fit kept the look trendy.

Camila’s luscious brown tresses were styled in a center part with highlights adding depth to her dark locks. She sported a matching red manicure and pedicure.

The bold red lipstick and black satin choker added the perfect finishing touches. The choker’s embellishment featured a rose made of Swarovski crystals with pink and white sparkles completing the look.

Subsequent photos showed that Camila adorned her feet with platform-heel boots that added inches to her petite frame and gave her an extra edge. The boots were made of red leather, and they came up to her mid-calf.

Camila Cabello joins The Voice Season 22

As The Voice fans may recall, Camila joined The Voice Season 22 as a replacement for Ariana Grande, who judged on the show for one season. Camila completed the judging panel, consisting of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

Camila became a well-known name thanks to her appearance on the X Factor, which created the successful girl group, Fifth Harmony.

Her reality TV experience certainly gave her a unique perspective that the other judges don’t possess.

Camila spoke with Billboard and referenced her full-circle moment.

She said, “The Voice reached out, and it’s so fulfilling and full-circle for me to be coaching people because I started on a singing competition show.”

Camila continued, “And I just love that it’s a very equal-opportunity show, you know? You don’t have to have money, you don’t have to have any connections in the music industry.”