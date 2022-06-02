Camila Cabello stuns in orange thong bikini on Italy trip 

Camila Cabello close. Pic credit: @camilacabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello has a lot going on, but she took time for herself and offered fans a rear view in the process.

The former Fifth Harmony singer posted a picture of her bikini body and the views she enjoyed in Italy. Camila, who recently performed at a soccer game in Paris, appeared to be taking in the sights and sounds of Positano. She wore a tiny orange bikini as she arched her back in the photo.

She shared the photo yesterday on her social media and appeared to be showing her body on her own terms. In April, Camila shared dissatisfaction with the paparazzi photographing her in swimwear and expressed a desire to live freely.

The Familia singer shared the shot with her 63.2 million followers, who showered her with compliments and praise.

Camila Cabello gives a rear view in an orange thong bikini on Italy trip

Camila Cabello enjoyed the view on a yacht and wanted her fans to do the same. The singer shared a photo from her vantage point of the scenic homes of Positano, Italy, built on top of a cliff. Her face was not visible, but her long brunette locks were as she lounged on the pricy boat.

Camila wore a matching orange string bikini, but her thong took center stage in the sultry shot.

The bright blue waters were also visible, with other boats taking in the same view.

She wrote in the caption, “Positano,” a nod to her vacation destination.

Camila Cabello announces she joined The Voice

The newest season of The Voice will have a few major casting shakeups. Ariana Grande will be filming Wicked, so fans did not expect her to return to the singing competition, especially because she did not have a singer in the finals last season on The Voice.

Singer Ariana Grande is out as a judge on The Voice after one season, but that is not all. Kelly Clarkson also departed the show and will be replaced by another young singer, Camila Cabello. Camila gained fame on a reality competition show herself, as she became one-fifth of the singing group Fifth Harmony. The casting decision was revealed on social media through a TikTok video which the returning and new judges shared on their respective pages.

Camila will have her hands full as she just released her third studio album. NBC hopes that Camila will bring her young fan base to the show.