Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is pretty in pink at the L’Oreal Paris’ Women Of Worth Celebration 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comXavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello was pretty in pink for an event last night celebrating women.

The event, hosted by L’Oréal Paris, took place at The Ebell Club last night in Los Angeles and celebrated notable women in various industries.

Camila was among many well-known names in attendance at the L’Oréal Paris’ Women Of Worth Celebration 2022.

Other famous faces who lent their support at the L’Oréal event included Kat Graham, Helen Mirren, and Katherine Langford.

However, Camila stole the show in a silky pink blazer, which she opted to rock without anything underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Camila’s blazer was sophisticated and chic, with a plunging neckline showing her bronzed skin. The pink blazer had an edge, thanks to the slits that ran parallel on each arm. The slits had golden circular hardware in groups of three, closing the material at certain parts of the garment.

Camila Cabello gives pretty and pink vibes in daring blazer

Camila paired the blazer with matching pink pants featuring the same shiny material.

Camila’s makeup was feminine and flirty, with glittery pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. Her hair looked chic, featuring choppy bangs framing her face, long layers, and honey-blonde highlights in her dark tresses.

For accessories, Camila also went low-key, allowing her pink ensemble to take center stage.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila carried a shiny gold clutch with metallic panels, perfectly matching the hardware attached to her blazer’s sleeves. She rocked a few gold rings with a clean, light-pink manicure, completing the look.

Camila wasn’t simply strutting on the red carpet to have her photo taken. The singer has been one of L’Oréal Paris’ brand ambassadors who has witnessed the company honoring women making a difference in the community and giving some $20,000 to their favorite charity.

Camila Cabello talks L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth initiative.

Earlier in the year, L’Oréal Paris ambassador Camila discussed the passion she felt when attending a Women of Worth event.

She told PEOPLE, “Every time I go to a Women of Worth event, I leave feeling so inspired, so empowered, and feeling like I need to do better, and I need to be better.”

Next, she praised the brand that selected her as an ambassador.

Camila continued, “I love what they stand for. I love how much they empower women, so I’m really proud to be working with them.”

Finally, Camila highlighted the importance of recognizing philanthropy, no matter how big or small.