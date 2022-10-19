Camila Cabello was a lady in red with a fashionable statement on The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello made a fashion statement on The Voice, where she serves as a judge during Season 22 of the show.

The gorgeous songstress showed that she could hold her weight next to the fashionable and fabulous singer, Gwen Stefani, who has also serves as a judge.

She posted her bold red look, featuring giant heels and a lot of leg, on her Instagram for her 65.6 million followers. The two-part post featured Camila in a stairwell as she struck a few poses backstage.

Camila rocked a strapless dress with massive roses featured extensively on the piece.

She paired the look with bold red lipstick and a black satin choker with a diamond.

She rocked her thick brown hair in a center part with highlights adding warmth to her dark tresses.

Camila sported a matching red rose cardigan that looked fashionable and comfortable. She completed the look with platform heel boots with laces up the front.

Her caption read, “battle rounds continue tonight ❤️‍🔥 #TheVoice #TeamCamila.”

Camila Cabello joins The Voice Season 22

Camila Cabello joined Season 22 of The Voice as a judge and replaced Ariana Grande. Many saw Ariana as an attempt to bring a younger crowd to the NBC show. But Ariana only stayed for one season after she landed a role in the upcoming Wicked movie.

NBC executives selected Camila, who had her own talent show upbringing. Fans may remember that she appeared on The X Factor in 2012. She was paired with fellow singers Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui to create Fifth Harmony. The X Factor-formed band saw rapid success, which was fleeting, due in part to Camila’s 2016 departure from the group.

NBC may hope that some of Camila’s X Factor fans will join her in her transition to the singing competition.

Camila Cabello reveals Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton advice

Camila appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week to promote The Voice.

Naturally, the topic of Blake and Gwen, her fellow judges, came up in the interview.

Camila gushed, “They’re so adorable. I asked them: ‘What’s the key? You guys have been together.’ They’re so happy and in love. They’re cuddly with each other and obsessed with each other.”

According to Camila, Blake and Gwen’s relationship secret was making each other laugh, something she also felt was important.

She continued, “They’re laughing all the time. That’s something that’s really important to me.”