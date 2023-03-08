Camila Cabello took a break from her busy schedule to spend time with her loved ones as she enjoyed a little retail therapy at the Aventura Mall.

She was spotted with a pair of girlfriends, and the trio had lunch, walked around, and did a little shopping as they spent time together.

Camila looked comfortable and casual as she sported a low-cut black top tied in the center, revealing her midriff.

She paired the daring shirt with high-waisted drawstring pants with a Brazilian pattern on them, depicting bananas, the state of Bahia, and various other fruits and patterns.

She accessorized with a pair of brown sandals and continued with the casual vibe by throwing her long dark hair into a messy bun, and going makeup-free.

Camila looked lost in thought as she and her friends conversed, clearly enjoying each other’s company during the fun outing.

Camila Cabello enjoyed a trip to the mall with her girlfriends. Pic credit: Backgrid

Camila Cabello has signed on to the movie Rob Peace directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor

It’s a good thing Camila is enjoying some downtime, as she just signed on to join the movie Rob Peace.

Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, the movie is based on the biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League.

The movie is about Rob Peace, a man who attends Yale on a full scholarship studying molecular biophysics and biochemistry after growing up in a poor area of Newark, New Jersey.

However, while working in a lab studying to find a cure for cancer, he made six figures from selling marijuana. He was later killed in a shooting in 2011 that was drug-related. Camila will play a student at Yale named Naya.

It will be Camila’s second major movie after she starred in a remake of the Disney classic Cinderella.

Camila recently split from Austin Kevitch after a previous relationship with Shawn Mendes

While her career is thriving, Camila’s love life is a little more of a rollercoaster.

She reportedly split from her boyfriend of eight months, the CEO of the dating app Lox Club, Austin Kevitch.

The pair spent time together in Los Angeles last summer and were last spotted having dinner together in November.

Camila was previously linked to singer Shawn Mendes whom she dated for over two years, with the pair going through a very public breakup in November 2021.

They announced the split via their Instagram Stories, writing, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

They concluded, “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

So, it appears Camila is single and enjoying some time with her friends before she starts work again.