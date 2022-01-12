Camila Cabello sizzles in string bikini on Dominican Republic trip right after Shawn Mendes reunion

Camila Cabello showed off bikini pics from her Dominican Republican trip days after meeting with ex Shawn Mendes. Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram/©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Cabello shared several photos of herself enjoying some fun in the sun following her recent reunion with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The Cinderella star showed herself wearing a stunning bikini during a vacation in the Dominican Republic, just days after she and her ex were spotted together walking their dog.

Based on her recent photo shares, it seems Camila may be in the mood for some more travel on her own or simply reminiscing about her trips.

Camila Cabello stuns in bikini throwback

On Monday, January 10, singer Camila Cabello shared an Instagram post in which she was flaunting her bikini body while vacationing in the Dominic Republic.

“I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO,” the singer wrote in her caption.

The IG post includes two photos of the singer, including a full-body pose and a close-up selfie with the sunset in the background as she’s on the water.

Per details from Daily Mail, Camila is wearing a Filippa K triangle bikini in the photos, which appears to be sold out everywhere at the moment.

The photos are also of the throwback variety, as Camila shared the same image seen in the second slide above back on New Year’s Eve.

“Feliz año nuevo! can’t wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022 🏄‍♀️,” Camila wrote in the sunset selfie pic.

Ahead of the throwback photos of the Dominican Republic trip, Cabello shared pictures of her trip to Montana, including The Resort at Paws Up, riding a horse, and more.

While still quite scenic, those photos are of the colder variety, with Camila all bundled up and lots of snow on the ground in the wintry setting.

Camila and Shawn Mendes recently reunited

Camila was with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in Miami, Florida, just days before her throwback bikini post. The two were photographed walking their dog Tarzan, and TMZ shared exclusive photos of the reunion in Miami.

That was an exciting reveal for fans of the couple, which Seventeen reported had been in a friendship since 2015, with things evolving into a romantic relationship over the years.

Tarzan, a golden retriever, became part of Cabello and Mendes’ lives back in November 2020 while they were still a couple. They had been isolating themselves during the pandemic in Miami in Cabello’s home at that time.

Not all relationships last, and unfortunately, the 24-year-old Cabello and 23-year-old Mendes decided to end their romantic relationship of over two years.

The Senorita singers broke up this past November, sharing news of the split via Instagram Story posts. Despite the breakup, they vowed to remain “best friends,” and based on their reunion to walk Tarzan, and it seems things are still amicable.