Camila Cabello sings in white sheer lingerie 

Camila Cabello knows that when it comes to drumming up publicity, half-dressed pictures are a strategic way to achieve that goal. The singer posted photos wearing white, sheer lingerie as she promised a new single. She shared the sultry shots with her 63.2 million followers, and she was rewarded for her efforts with likes and comments.

The former Fifth Harmony singer has been busy– she released her third studio album called Famiglia in April and performed at a final UEFA match last week. She also appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke as part of her promotional work.

Camila Cabello teases new music in white lingerie

Camila shared stills from what appeared to be a music video shoot. Her long brown hair was in loose waves as she danced in all white.

Camila wore a sheer white corset, a white flowing skirt, and white ankle boots with small heels. She even paired her ensemble with a white microphone. Camila was surrounded by animated dancers who all matched her look.

Camila proudly announced the release of her new single, Mi Hermano, which means “my brother” in Spanish. The latest single is from her album, Famiglia, which means family. The Cuban-born songstress shared the exciting news on her Instagram and some photos.

She wrote in the caption, “Guess what song is next. Mi Hermano @yotuel is here.”

Camila’s collaborator for the song, a fellow Cubano singer named Yotuel, also appeared in some of the shots.

Camila Cabello scolds ‘rude’ fans for singing during her performance

Camila recently called fans rude for singing over her performance.

Page Six obtained screenshots of the now-deleted posts from Camila. It all started when Camila was scheduled to perform in Paris for the Union of European Football Associations’ 2022 Champions League Final. Camila performed at Stade de France near Paris, where Liverpool and Real Madrid faced off in a highly-anticipated match. Camila performed at the stadium but was reportedly unhappy with the loud fans.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

She continued, “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!”

Camila must have gotten wind of backlash against her words because the post was erased quickly. But before the post was deleted, fans obtained screenshots.

Perhaps luckily for the singer, the football match made headlines for other reasons, and her comment about rude fans went under the radar.