Camila Cabello shows some leg in clinging cut-out dress and platform heels

Camila Cabello showed off her curvy figure in a clinging dress and platform heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello displayed her curves in a figure-hugging maxi dress on Friday as she made an edgy pose and stared at the camera in an artistic-looking shot.

The former Fifth Harmony member wore a long black dress with red long sleeves that featured multiple cut-outs. The dress hugged her curves in all the right places and had high thigh slits.

Camila showed off her leg through the thigh slit as she leaned down, her bright red, platform heels on display.

In a second shot, she was seen doing a dance movement as she swung her arms and hair outward. Her hair was put up in two half pigtails with braids coming out of them, and her bangs hanging in her face.

She did her makeup in quite a dark look, with smokey eyes, but kept her lips a natural color.

The photos, posted to Instagram, received over 767k likes, and she captioned them, “thx for the love on the mon amour remix w @stromae whats ur favorite lyric <33333.”

Camila Cabello recently collaborated on a song with singer Stromae

Camila recently collaborated on a song called Mon Amour with singer Stromae, and the music video just dropped.

The music video was made to look like the reality show Love Island and Camila looked like one of the contestants. She posted part of the video to her Instagram, writing in the caption, “one of my dream collabs is checked off the list! got to write a little verse for Mon amour out now! @stromae.”

Stromae posted the entire video to his own Instagram, and thanked Camila for her help. He wrote in the caption, “”Mon amour” in collaboration with @camila_cabello is OUT!!! Thank you sooo much Camila for giving a new dimension to this track, it’s a real honor!”

In the video, Camila was seen wearing a tight, brown crop top that featured a huge amount of underboob, looking as if it was upside down. She paired it with oversized denim jeans with a tie and ruffle in the front.

Her hair was styled in two half pigtails, with braids coming out and bangs hanging in her face.

Camila recently posted a pants-free selfie in a Frida Kahlo t-shirt

Despite being body-shamed in the past, Camila looks to be feeling very confident lately, as she posted a picture of herself pantless to Instagram just yesterday.

The Bam Bam singer wore black underwear that emphasized her curves and a cropped t-shirt with Frida Kahlo on the front. Her hair looked lighter than it has in the past, and she kept it straight as it cascaded down her back. Her makeup was quite neutral except for a bright red lip.