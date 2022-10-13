Camila Cabello shows skin in pink two-piece

Camila Cabello looked gorgeous in the streets of New York rocking a two-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Former Fifth Harmony songstress Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink as she strutted her stuff on the autumn streets of New York.

Camila got photographed in Manhattan, and she didn’t miss a beat as she struck a few poses.

The newest The Voice judge walked in a crosswalk and worked her angles with a feminine and flirty ensemble.

Camila looked fabulous in a fashionable two-piece with a pink and black plaid crop top and a matching skirt.

The singer was in town to promote The Voice on Jimmy Fallon. She joined Season 22 of the hit NBC show, joining fellow judges John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

And while Camila is one of many big names in the talent competition, she was the star of the latest photos posted for her 65.5 million Instagram followers.

Camila Cabello is pretty in pink for New York appearance

For her latest appearance, Camila rocked a pink and black crop top and skirt combo that highlighted her svelte figure.

The pink crop top featured a plaid print with a sparkly bow on the bodice. The matching skirt had the same plaid pattern with a high-waist cut, rhinestone belt, and a midi hem.

She paired the ensemble with a pink patent leather purse and pink strappy stilettos.

She wore colorful earrings in floral shapes and multiple rings on her fingers. Her red and white manicure added an extra flair to the beautiful outfit.

Camila’s long dark tresses featured loose waves which cascaded past her chest. She rocked a half-up, half-down style with bangs framing her famous face.

Camila’s makeup was also feminine, with pink shimmery eyeshadow and a matching tint on her lips.

Camila Cabello appears on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Camila Cabello’s appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon was fun and energetic, just like the singer’s personality.

She rocked a different iteration of her Area pink and black plaid dress, opting for a dress with a flared hem rather than the two-piece she wore in the streets of Manhattan.

Once she sat down with the late-night host, she played a game where she and Jimmy had to guess song titles based only on emojis.

She also told an interesting anecdote about her UFO encounters.

Finally, the playful singer jokes about Jimmy’s new facial hair, in a moment that fans have to check out for themselves.