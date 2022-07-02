Camila Cabello shows off curves on the beach in black bikini after previously being body shamed

Camila Cabello showed her curves in a black bikini after body shamers slammed her appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello showed off her curves while posing up a storm on the beach, proving she could care less about the body-shaming she has had to endure since gaining weight in the past few years.

The Havana singer wore a black string bikini top, pairing it with a white cropped long sleeve cover-up and matching white skirt. She posed with her hands on her hips in front of crystal clear blue water and white sand.

Her brunette tresses were blowing in the breeze, covering her face as she looked off in the distance, with one of her gold hoop earrings poking through.

Camila Cabello showed off in a black bikini, claimed it was ‘la buena vida’

Camila shared three different shots of the outfit to Instagram on Saturday, all with similar poses, and tagged Miami, Florida, as her location.

The photos have already received over 245k likes so far, including from model Emily Ratajkowski.

She captioned the carousel, “la buena vida,” along with a series of beach-themed emojis.

The former Fifth Harmony member, who has 64. 2 million Instagram followers, has been feeling ultra-confident as of late, posting seductive photos that show off her curvy body.

Camila posted an enticing photo in a crop top a couple of days ago

Just 2 days ago, the Cuban-born bombshell posted a series of sexy shots wearing a brown crop top that looked as if it was upside down, revealing some major underboob.

She paired the shirt with denim shorts, and her taut abs were on full display. She wore her hair in two pigtails with multiple braids and licked her lips in an enticing way, later giving the camera middle fingers.

It shows major confidence that the Bam Bam singer is posting photos of herself in a bikini, considering she had to defend herself from body shamers this past April.

Camila responded to body-shaming comments

On Instagram, after a series of heavily criticized paparazzi shots of Camila in a bikini on the beach, she posted a long statement describing the psychological toll the body-shaming has taken on her.

She wrote about getting a new swimsuit and sucking in her stomach super tight when she knew she would be photographed on the beach in Miami after paparazzi shots showed less than flattering cellulite.

She wrote, “Today I got a new bikini, a whole f**kin cute outfit, put lip gloss on, and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going in the OCEAN cause I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot…I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature.”

She reflected on how awful it made her feel, writing, “I’ve never had a worse time at the beach. I felt the emptiness and sadness at our culture’s thoughts that became my thoughts.”