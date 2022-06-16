Camila Cabello shows off curves in bikini after body shamers slammed her appearance

Camila Cabello stunned in a blue bikini while hanging with friends at the beach in Miami. Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello was spotted frolicking on the beach in Miami after a slew of comments body-shaming her while she was simply living her life.

The 25-year-old Havana singer ran around, jumped in the ocean, and had a great time laughing with her friends. She wore a blue, barely-there string bikini.

Her long, dark hair got all wet as she swam in the ocean, and naturally, her face was makeup-free. Camila did wear some accessories in the ocean, including small gold hoop earrings and a multi-colored necklace.

She posted a few pictures and videos of the day to her Instagram and took a selfie with her tongue sticking out and pushing her breasts together, wearing the same bathing suit. She captioned the post, “305 TILL I DIE.”

Camila is clearly unfazed by paparazzi taking pictures, though it’s clearly taken some time for her to develop a thicker skin after people slammed her for gaining weight in the last few years.

At the beginning of April, a series of beach shots were posted online, and Camila responded in a lengthy Instagram post, defending herself and slamming body shamers.

Camila slammed body shamers for criticizing her bikini body

She talked about getting papped every time she went to a certain beach club in Miami and then claimed she was listening to our culture’s idea of bodies and not her thoughts. She wrote, “I reminded myself when it impacted my self-esteem, that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women.”

She continued, “Photoshop, restrictive eating, over-exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow the waves to tussles around. I remind myself of this, listen to podcasts on intuitive eating, follow women who accepted their cellulite, stretch marks, bellies, bloating, and weight fluctuations…and still. I’m a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a s**t ton of promo and I want to feel like I look good.”

She later talked in the post about returning to the beach club. She had the worst experience because she was worried about how she looked the entire time, even claiming not to have eaten much before and sucking in her stomach so hard her ribs hurt so that she would look good in pictures.

From the looks of these recent bikini pictures, it looks as if Camila could care less what anyone thinks and is simply enjoying her life, and playing around at the beach, as she should.