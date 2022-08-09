Camila Cabello shows her curves in plunging red jumpsuit for return of The Voice

Camila Cabello wore a plunging red jumpsuit that clung to her curves for a preview of The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Camila Cabello has joined The Voice as a judge and filmed a trailer for the premiere of the new season, in which she has been introduced.

The former Fifth Harmony member donned an extremely low-cut, red jumpsuit that featured a circle in the middle of the chest where all the material converged.

The jumpsuit clung to her curves and she paired it with an oversized red blazer and gold hoop earrings. She wore her brunette hair in waves and a full face of makeup.

In the commercial, Camila was seen looking at her phone when she saw a display welcoming her to the show.

She walked over, observing the balloons and cookies when she picked up a card that said, “You are going to lose so bad,” in cut-up magazine letters.

The other judges on the show were featured in the advertisement as well; Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani all took part.

Camila Cabello wore a plunging red jumpsuit for The Voice preview

Gwen Stefani looked half her age, wearing a stunning pink spandex dress that clung to her toned physique with her blonde hair down.

The video was captioned, “camila is about to turn #thevoice upside down!!! we’re back September 19,” and it received over 669k likes.

Camila is dating Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch after split from Shawn Mendes

Despite clearly being busy and ready to start a new show, Camila has found some time for a personal life. She confirmed her relationship with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch after the pair were spotted on a coffee date on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The pair sent the rumor mill into overdrive as early as June when they were spotted going for a walk together.

It’s the first public relationship for Camila since she split from singer Shawn Mendes in November 2021.

Camila reflected on her relationship with Shawn for a Glamour cover story the month before they broke up, claiming they make a lot of space for each other and take care of their mental health together.

The pair were a paparazzi magnet while they were together, though Camila claimed they tried to avoid the negativity, especially on social media.

She told the publication, “When stuff that’s negative is out there, it’s going to get to you. So yeah, that’s very, very challenging. I feel like it’s another thing therapy has been really helpful for.”

Shawn wrote to the magazine via email, and said, “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding.”

Shawn clearly isn’t upset about the news of Camila’s new beau, as he was seen celebrating his 24th birthday in Miami while partying with The Weeknd.