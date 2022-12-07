Camila Cabello captured herself in the bathroom as she got into the spirit enjoying an impromptu dance. Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello warmed up for her appearance on The Voice with a spirited dance and a gorgeous ensemble.

Camila, who landed a job as a judge on The Voice this year, has brought the fashion wins week after week, with co-judge Gwen Stefani doing the same.

This week was no exception, as the former Fifth Harmony singer rocked a skirt and thigh-high sock combination.

However, Camila did share something unique this week: an impromptu dance.

Camila shared the dance with her 65.7M followers on Instagram and received many likes for her efforts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Camila began the clip, filmed in a bathroom, with her lips pouted as she pressed record.

Camila Cabello stuns with bathroom dance before The Voice

As the music played, Camila lipsynched and began shaking her hips while slowly walking backward. She wore a short-sleeved gray sweater with pearl detailing on her collar. The bunches of pearls added a sophisticated vibe to the stunning look. Camila paired the gray sweater with a pleated miniskirt that was half-plaid and half-black.

While Camila made her way backward, her entire outfit became visible. She wore thigh-high black socks with her miniskirt, featuring pearl embellishments on each leg.

The Havana singer began moving her arms all over the place and truly getting into the moment.

Camila’s hair featured a side part with bangs framing her face. Her light brown tresses fell to her shoulders and curled at the ends.

Camila let the video do the talking, opting to use a black emoji for her caption.

Camila danced to a Nigerian song by Oxlade called KU LO SA, and fans showed approval in the comments.

Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “That’s Nigeria spirit getting in you.”

Another gave Camila a Nigerian name, writing, “We’re giving you a Nigerian name, you shall now be called Omolewa 😃.”

Although Camila has Cuban roots, she showed her versatility with the latest Nigerian-themed share.

Camila Cabello’s circuit and dancing workout

Camila Cabello’s trainer, Jenna Willis, sat down with Shape to detail the singer’s workout.

Camila does circuits with her trainer, which entails the songstress doing an exercise for 40 seconds straight and then resting for 20 seconds before moving on to the next.

One circuit might see Camila do fire hydrant kicks on one side, followed by 20 seconds of rest, and then working the opposite side. Then, Camila might do high plank shoulder tap reaches for 40 seconds, followed by squat hops for 40 seconds, repeating the entire circuit.

Jenna explained, “Somehow, she manages to keep me on my toes and turn every cardio move into an incredible-looking dance move.”

Camila’s latest bathroom dance showed that her trainer wasn’t joking.