Camila Cabello shakes her curves onstage in clinging bodysuit with chest cut out

Camila Cabello danced onstage in a yellow bodysuit. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello proved she’s got all the right moves as she danced up a storm at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday.

The Bam Bam singer was surrounded by several backup dancers on stage, clad in oversized blue pants and tight blue crop tops.

Camila danced in the middle, the brightest of them all, donning a bright yellow body suit with a cut-out over the chest. On top, she wore matching oversized pants, with a large zipper down the front.

Her incredibly long brunette tresses cascaded down her shoulders as she danced and waved her head around, with her hair going everywhere.

The former Fifth Harmony member was clearly enjoying herself immensely as she twerked, shook her hips, and showed off her curvy physique at the Brazilian festival.

Camila posted a video of her performance to TikTok with the caption, “EU TE AMO BRASIL,” and received over 153k hearts.

Camila Cabello performed at the Rock in Rio Festival along with Coldplay

The Rock in Rio Festival featured Coldplay as headliners, while Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Marshmello, and Iron Maiden were featured during the first weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second weekend saw Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rita Ora all giving fantastic performances.

Camila later posted photos of herself onstage to Instagram, with the first shot seeing her looking up to the sky as rain came down. She looked like the ultimate rockstar as the stage light hit her, and the water sparkled all over.

Other photos showed Camila in front of a huge stage as her backup dancers waved around scarves. She captioned the shots, “I DONT KNOW A LOT OF PORTUGUESE BUT EU COMO PAO E EU BEBO LEITE E EU TE AMO BRASIL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” and they received over 1 million likes.

Camila will be a judge on the upcoming season of The Voice

Camila’s next project will be acting as a judge on Season 22 of The Voice, along with John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. The new season will premiere on September 19 on NBC, and will see Charlie Puth joining Camila’s team as her Battle Advisor.

In August, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer revealed to Extra that Camila is a motherly figure to her team, and that she makes them all relaxed.

He said, “Nobody on Team Camila is nervous. Everyone walks in and they’re so relaxed because [Cabello] is almost motherly, in a way.”

Camila posted an advertisement for the new season in which she hilariously received a note telling her she was going to lose, while the other judges pretended not to know anything.

Season 22 of The Voice premieres Monday, September 19 at 8/7c on NBC.